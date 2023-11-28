"A little more diplomacy and balance would be more fitting to his legacy"- Pundit's advice to Max Verstappen after his Las Vegas GP comments

Former F1 driver and Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle advised Max Verstappen to have some balance and diplomacy while expressing his views in the media as it would be "fitting to his legacy" in F1.

The Dutchman was quite vocal about his views regarding the 2023 Las Vegas GP. Ahead of the weekend, he called the whole event "99% show and 1% racing" and also added that the drivers looked like "clowns" while standing up on the stage during the pre-race introductions.

In his column for Sky Sports, Martin Brundle pointed out that he was a fan of Max Verstappen's blunt opinions but suggested some minor tweaks going forward. He said:

"I like that Max speaks his mind and I've always found him very refreshing to interview, and also simply to chat to in the paddock. He's very direct and honest, what you see is what you get, and he clearly doesn't care all that much what others think.

"I can't help but feel that a little more diplomacy and balance would be more fitting to the legacy he will leave, and after all, we are all only guardians of this great sport as we pass through.

Verstappen went on to win the Las Vegas GP with a 2.070s lead over second-placed Charles Leclerc.

Max Verstappen gets "emotional" while reflecting on the 2023 season

The Red Bull driver mentioned that he got a bit "emotional" on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP on Sunday, November 26, when he realized that he would bid farewell to the RB19.

Speaking with F1.com, Max Verstappen reflected on his dominant season and said:

“An incredible season. It was a bit emotional on the in-lap. The last time I was sitting in the car that has of course given me a lot. Of course, very proud to win here, and also at the last race. But I have to say a big thank you to Red Bull, it’s just been an incredible year. It will be hard to do something similar again, but we definitely enjoyed this year.

“Yeah, will be very hard to have another season like this, we know. Of course, you always want to do better but sometimes doing better is not only race wins and potentially winning the championship. But we will see. We are working hard for next year to have again a very competitive car,"

Max Verstappen won 19 of the 22 completed races in the 2023 season and also became the first driver to lead over 1000 laps in a year. The Dutchman won the F1 Drivers World Championship for the third season in a row and posted a record-breaking total of 575 points.