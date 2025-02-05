A Max Verstappen-Fernando Alonso superteam in the works as the Dutch driver shares major update: Reports

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen is likely planning to team up with two-time champion Fernando Alonso for the Le Mans 24-hour endurance event. He revealed that since his dad, Jos Verstappen, has backed out, he and Alonso will likely need a third driver.

Verstappen has bagged four back-to-back titles at 27 years of age. After his debut at 17, the Dutchman came a long way to assert his dominance. However, in the past, he has voiced his desire to fulfill side quests apart from racing in F1.

Verstappen earlier wished to explore his other interests and not just be an F1 driver in his late 30s. Though his contract with Red Bull extends up to 2028, he has formulated a plan to race in the Le Mans 24-hour event. He is likely to partner with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

In an interview with Mirror Sport, Max Verstappen said:

"It's in the back of our minds; we know that we want to do it. [Jos] is still very good at it, [but] he doesn't want to. He just doesn't want to do it anymore. The only thing is, for Le Mans, there's no minimum weight for the driver.

"I'm quite a heavy competitor, so I would have to find light teammates to compensate. Fernando [Alonso] is quite light, so that would be very good for us, but we would need to find another one."

Alonso, the 43-year-old racing driver, has some experience under his belt. He raced at Circuit de la Sarthe twice during the World Endurance Championship and won both events.

However, the plan will temporarily take a backseat as both drivers are busy with F1. While Verstappen has committed to Red Bull until 2028, Alonso also signed an extension contract with Aston Martin last year.

Max Verstappen speaks on being Fernando Alonso's teammate in F1

Fernando Alonso [L] with Max Verstappen [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Max Verstappen and his loyalty to Red Bull have always been a strong relationship. However, in recent times, the Dutch driver has been linked to Aston Martin quite a few times.

Talking about the prospect of joining Fernando Alonso as a teammate, Verstappen told Marca, via Mirror Sport:

"It's very difficult to say what will happen. I'm very happy to have been able to race with Fernando... I always love coming to Spain. For me, it's a country with a lot of memories; I enjoy it very much. Seeing Fernando and Carlos [Sainz] do well is fantastic."

Earlier in 2024, reports of Aston Martin offering a $1 billion contract to Verstappen gained steam. However, according to the Daily Mail, the rumors were a part of Aston Martin's marketing gimmick to attract more sponsors, as it was later revealed that no such offer was tabled to Max Verstappen.

