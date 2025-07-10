"A Palace Coup rarely has good outcomes": Damon Hill on Christian Horner's ouster from Red Bull

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill believed that Red Bull's sacking of its team principal Christian Horner, on Wednesday, July 9, might not be the "great new beginning" that some would hope for. The 51-year-old had been at the helm of the Austrian team since it took over the Jaguar F1 team in 2005.

Under his leadership, the Milton-Keynes outfit has grown from being a small complex to an F1 juggernaut and won 14 championships in total, securing its periods of domination in the early 2010s and early 2020s.

Christian Horner had been the face of the F1 team and had become synonymous with the energy drink brand over the last couple of decades. However, he was informed by Red Bull GmbH on late Tuesday evening about his sacking for his role as CEO and team principal of the F1 outfit.

Although there had been rumblings about his position within the team for the past 18 months, his exit caught everyone by surprise. On his X handle, Damon Hill gave his take on Horner's firing and reflected,

"CH enjoyed massive support from the team he built. I really doubt if a replacement will be able to fill those boots. This might not be the great new beginning some are hoping for. A Palace Coup rarely has good outcomes. But it will be a huge story for F1, seeing how this goes."

Christian Horner had joined Red Bull from Arden and, alongside advisor Helmut Marko, gave many drivers such as Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen, and Alex Albon, amongst many others, a chance in the sport.

Christian Horner reflects on his sacking from Red Bull

Christian Horner stated that it was an "honour" for him to serve as the team principal and CEO of the Red Bull F1 team for over 20 years and build a top team.

As per F1.com, the former team principal reflected on his exit and said:

“After an incredible journey of 20 years together, it is with a heavy heart that today I say goodbye to the team I have absolutely loved. Every one of you, the amazing people at the factory, have been the heart and soul of everything that we have achieved. Win or lose, every step of the way, we have stood by each other as one, and I will never forget that.

"It’s been an honour to be part of this incredible era of motorsport. I leave with immense pride in what we’ve achieved and also with what’s in the pipeline for 2026 – and huge respect for everyone who’s made F1 the pinnacle it is today.”

Christian Horner will be replaced by Laurent Mekies, who has been the team principal of the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 team from the start of the 2024 season.

