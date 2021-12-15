"A real family effort" - Max Verstappen on the sacrifices made by his family

Max Verstappen has credited his family's sacrifices throughout his career for making his F1 world title feel even more special. The Red Bull F1 champion called his incredible win "a real family effort" on F1’s official channel as he described his journey in the motorsports world.

“I mean my family in general, we are not some people who like to talk about that we always keep it in a bit, Verstappen said. "I can feel that, I could see that, I heard my mum and sister. So of course are away a lot, with the things that have happened. But yeah, it's a real family effort.”

The newly-crowned F1 world champion’s family like every other F1 driver’s family has had to make severe sacrifices to aid his success. After winning the championship, the Dutchman believes his efforts and family’s sacrifices have finally been worth it.

Max Verstappen reveals his father’s sacrifices cost his family a lot

While describing some of the sacrifices made by his family, Max Verstappen shared how his career almost cost his father a marriage. According to the Dutch world champion, his sister too had to sacrifice her time with Jos Verstappen, as a result of him being away with the Red Bull F1 driver for a long time.

Sharing his family’s efforts towards shaping the world champion's career, Max Verstappen said:

“They have also had to live for me, because my dad was away a lot, probably cost a marriage and also my sister. She missed me, she missed her dad. My dad was always with me so. All of this now brings a lot of rest, that means this means all of this hasn’t been for nothing, and that has been special.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Sacrifices by families in the world of motorsports have often been untold stories behind the scenes. Max Verstappen’s family are one of many unsung heroes who have heavily contributed towards a world champion’s success in an intense sport like Formula 1.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee