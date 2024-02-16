"A rocketship is what they will call it": Fans react to Max Verstappen applauding Red Bull's bold approach to RB20

Max Verstappen has praised Red Bull for pushing the boundaries and coming up with new concepts for their 2024 F1 challenger, rather than sticking to last year's car concept.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he pointed out how his team did not make a conservative car that is largely based on the RB19. Instead, they were bold and aggressive to test new concepts, which he appreciated. The Dutchman added that he is eager to learn more about the car during pre-season testing.

"I do like what the team has done," said Max Verstappen. "It is not a conservative car, it is not like, 'Last year was a great car, we will just add a few bits and will try to make it a little bit faster'.

"I do think they have been quite bold and that's what I like, they have been quite aggressive. Everyone is very positive, everyone is very motivated, and I'm just very excited to learn more about the car."

As soon as Max Verstappen's comments on RB20 went viral on the X social media platform, many F1 fans reacted to it. They claimed that the new Red Bull car is a rocket ship and that Verstappen is already gearing up to win his fourth consecutive world title.

Here are some of the reactions from F1 fans:

"A rocketship is what they will call it"

On the flip side, few fans pointed out how Mercedes once went with a bold and unique car concept that failed miserably. They are apprehensive that Red Bull's innovation for 2024 could be risky as well.

"Bold? Looks like they have just taken ideas from Merc," one tweeted.

Adrian Newey shares dilemma Red Bull faced ahead of the 2024 F1 season

Red Bull's Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey recently spoke about the development dilemma the team faced ahead of the 2024 F1 season. On the Talking Bulls podcast, Newey shared that the team had two options for developing future F1 cars: either to employ a group of engineers to find different car concepts, or to stick to their current development path.

"It’s a difficult one. There is that [dilemma] of: should we have a group that goes out and looks at completely left-field ideas, or do we keep developing the route we’ve taken?" he said.

Newey added that the team had limited resources and could not research different concepts simultaneously. Hence, they chose to walk on the same development path as of now.

"We’re resource-limited, so we can’t do everything. We can’t look at every avenue, so we’ve taken the approach of developing what we’ve got. Hopefully, that’ll be the prudent thing," he added.

The RB20 was unveiled on February 15, 2024, at the Red Bull Technology Center in Milton Keynes.