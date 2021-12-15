"A roller-coaster of emotions" - Max Verstappen on F1 2021 season finale

Max Verstappen has described his emotions through the 58 laps of the title-deciding race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. Speaking to Will Buxton in a post-race interview on F1’s official channel, the newly-crowned world champion admitted to being "nervous" and called it a "rollercoaster" of a day.

“All day is been a roller-coaster," Verstappen said. "Of course I, was nervous going into the car knowing there was a title at stake. And in the race as well, the roller-coaster of emotions where it seems like you are losing the battle.”

According to the young Dutch, there were ups and downs throughout the day with a title at stake that didn’t make it the easiest battle mentally. While Max Verstappen seemed composed and calm throughout the day, there was a flurry of emotions running through him until he clinched his title.

Max Verstappen was persistent about not giving up until the last lap of the race

Describing what unfolded over the course of the race, Max Verstappen said that he believed and persisted until the very end. For the 24-year-old, his maiden title will be a battle he will never forget, reasonably due to the emotions that run through a driver until the checkered flag drops and the goal is achieved.

Explaining the mindset under the helmet throughout the race, Verstappen said:

“I always said I am just going to push until the last lap, I am not going to make it easy. And I just kept believing there will be something that might just come my way at the end of the race. Of course and you never expect that to happen, but of course with that Safety Car and having that one-lap shootout, I had the fresher tires on so I said that's my chance.”

While the Red Bull F1 champion secured a driver’s title for his team for the first time since 2013, the sport gained a new champion. Often criticized for his style of driving, he finally gave his critics a final lap performance to remember and one that will be etched in the annals of sporting history.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee