“A sign of things to come”: George Russell very pleased to earn an impressive podium for Mercedes at the 2023 F1 Spanish GP

George Russell claimed that he's very pleased with Mercedes' progress after securing third place in the 2023 F1 Spanish GP. The Briton put in a stellar performance in Barcelona, finishing P3 behind Max Verstappen and his teammate Lewis Hamilton despite starting P12 on the grid.

Russell's W14 was like a rocketship off the line on Sunday, with the Briton quickly making up for lost positions after a dismal qualifying session on Saturday. The former Williams star proved that his car's upgrade packages are working beautifully, expressing hope for the future.

The Silver Arrows brought a suspension geometry and side pod design to Monaco but fully got to experience the benefits only in Spain. Russell's teammate and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished P2 behind an unstoppable Max Verstappen, resulting in an excellent result for the Anglo-German team.

Speaking about his team's progress, George Russell told Nico Rosberg in Parc Ferme after the race:

"A little bit surprised for sure. I think kudos to the team for giving me a really great car today. Starting in P12, coming all the way to P3 is a sign of things to come for us, hopefully."

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton received an official warning for colliding during qualifying

In a gripping turn of events during the qualifying session for the Spanish Grand Prix, George Russell and his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton had a slight collision on the main straight.

This incident led to an official warning from the FIA for both drivers and their team. During the final segment of Q2, both Mercedes drivers were observed accelerating down the pit straight, with Hamilton benefiting from the slipstream created by Russell.

However, as Lewis Hamilton drew alongside his teammate, Russell appeared to change his racing line, resulting in contact between their cars. A fragment of Hamilton's front wing was sent airborne, causing him to momentarily slow down and veer onto the grass.

Hamilton voiced his dissatisfaction over the team radio, criticizing Russell's actions and highlighting the potential danger posed by his sudden backing off, which could have caused damage to the seven-time world champion's car. He said:

"George just backed off. That’s really dangerous. I might have some damage on the car."

However, the team seems to have not suffered a drop in morale after the incident, with both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell making an appearance on the podium in Spain on Sunday.

