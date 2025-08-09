"A waste of time": Expert's blunt verdict on Mercedes pursuing Max Verstappen over George Russell

Renowned F1 expert Peter Windsor shared a blunt verdict on Mercedes' persuasion of Max Verstappen over keeping George Russell. Speaking about the issue, Windsor stated that it was a "time waste" for Toto Wolff's team to pursue Verstappen when they had Russell.

Wolff reportedly pursued Verstappen amid Red Bull's constant downward spiral in terms of performance. Despite having some stellar seasons under the 2022 regulations, Red Bull have struggled in the 2025 season, where Verstappen has only won two out of the first 14 races.

As a result, the Dutchman, who is chasing his fifth straight F1 title, has fallen short against the mighty McLarens driven by Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. As reports surfaced that he was unhappy with Red Bull's lack of improvement, there were talks about his move elsewhere, especially to Mercedes.

Some reports stated Toto Wolff's active interest in Max Verstappen amid the presence of George Russell. He reportedly pursued the Dutch driver till the summer break, but it did not work out as Verstappen committed his future to Red Bull.

After that, Wolff's persuasion of Verstappen ended. And now they are set to provide Russell with the contract extension, which is expected to come within or after the summer break. However, Peter Windsor was upset about how things turned out at Mercedes, and according to him, it was a waste of time.

In the recent conversation with Cameron Cc on YouTube, Windsor said (4:00 onwards):

"A little bit like Ferrari, Toto got his priorities completely wrong there. If indeed he was spending so much time trying to get Max... But having said that, everybody in the community is saying that he was desperately trying to get Max."

"Well, you know, wasted time. He should have been looking after George, making George feel even more comfortable and confident, but spending much more effort getting Adrien, which he never did," he further added.

Max Verstappen is all set to stay at Red Bull in 2026 and has a contract with the team till the end of 2028. Kimi Antonelli, on the other hand, has a contract with Mercedes till the end of 2026 as well.

George Russell shared an update on his upcoming contract extension with Mercedes

George Russell of Mercedes after the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix at Hungaroring - Source: Getty

George Russell recently shared his thoughts as he is set to receive a contract extension from Mercedes. Speaking to Sky Sports following the Hungarian GP, the Briton said:

"He [Toto Wolff] has got nothing to be worried about, I've got nothing to be worried about. Nothing is going to happen over the summer because I just want to have a rest and recharge and come back stronger for the second half of the year but there's no time pressure either way. It will happen when it happens, it's a when not if."

Currently, George Russell is in P4 with 172 points after 14 races and three Sprints. His teammate, Kimi Antonelli, is placed in P7 with 64 points. Mercedes are in P3 in the Constructors' Championship with 236 points.

