'A win and a podium is possible' in 2022 F1 season, feels Alpine's Otmar Szafnauer

Coming off the back of a great qualifying and a decent race in Montreal, Alpine seems to be taking the next step in the championship. With both drivers finishing in the top 10, Alpine managed to close the gap to McLaren in fourth place.

Fernando Alonso showed prowess in the changeable weather as he qualified on the front row alongside Max Verstappen. Despite reliability problems and penalties seeing him finish in 9th behind Esteban Ocon in P6, he seemed to be at ease with the car on Saturday.

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer set his sights on a podium finish for the team had things played into their hands. The team certainly did prove its presence behind the front-runners when Ocon picked up his first win in F1 last year in Hungary.

Szafnauer recently elaborated on his expectations this season and how a little bit of luck is all the team needs. He appeared on the F1 Nation podcast, saying:

"So I think we have to be realistic, and if we do a good job from now, until the end of the season, finishing a solid fourth would be good. Yeah, for sure if we get the rub of the green, a win and a podium is possible."

Competing for a third-place finish in the constructor's championship by the end of the year, however, seems unlikely according to Szafnauer. The 57-year-old went on to elaborate and said:

"But I think looking at trying to overtake the third-placed team with the amount of races that are left and the points that are available, will be difficult. But every once in a while, a podium and a win? Yeah, that could be possible."

With some decent momentum, Alpine will be looking forward to yet another good result at the upcoming British Grand Prix on July 3 at Silverstone.

Alpine's Otmar Szafnauer acknowledged the difference in pace between Ocon and Alonso in Montreal

Otmar Szafnauer acknowledged the difference in the performance of his two drivers at the previous Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

BWT Alpine F1 Team @AlpineF1Team That was the Not the result we hoped for but double points in the bag! A mega drive from Esteban and Fernando that was a team effort!



P6 Esteban

P7 Fernando



#CanadianGP That was the #CanadianGP Not the result we hoped for but double points in the bag! A mega drive from Esteban and Fernandothat was a team effort!P6 EstebanP7 Fernando 🏁That was the #CanadianGP 🏁 Not the result we hoped for but double points in the bag! A mega drive from Esteban and Fernando 👊👊 that was a team effort! P6 EstebanP7 Fernando#CanadianGP https://t.co/VeZhTCVrhU

The gap between Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso was particularly evident on Saturday during qualifying in mixed conditions. Szafnauer highlighted Alonso's experience and ability in the wet as he addressed the gap between the two drivers, saying:

"It was large at the end, but not every lap. So Esteban was making inroads, he was getting closer and closer. But you have to remember, in changeable conditions, Fernando is on it very quickly. And you know, he gets up to speed much quicker than most drivers do. He’s always been on it very quickly, and experience helps too."

The upcoming British Grand Prix will play a tremendous role on Alpine's road to securing fourth-place in the 2022 F1 Constructor's Championship.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far