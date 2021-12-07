"He's able to pull off audacious moves" - Martin Brundle gives his take on Max Verstappen's driving style

Max Verstappen hasn't made too many fans after his antics during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and Martin Brundle is one of them.

In his post-race column for Sky Sports, Martin Brundle decried Verstappen's driving and talked about how it needed to be clamped down.

Brundle wrote in his column recapping the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix:

"Formula One has a problem in that the design of the racetracks, particularly with regard to the 'safety' run-off areas, and the Sporting Regulations, simply can't contain the way that Max Verstappen is choosing to go racing at the moment. The FIA's only way to control him is with endless reviews and occasional penalties."

The Sky Sports commentator pointed out a crucial factor behind Max Verstappen's tactics. Brundle said his lead in the championship allows him to push Lewis Hamilton into situations where the Mercedes driver will have to yield. According to Brundle, Verstappen will also be aided by the fact that even in the race in Abu Dhabi, the Red Bull driver will hold that advantage.

[BBC Chequered Flag podcast] Jolyon Palmer on Max Verstappen 🗣"Every incident, he is putting his car in a position that is saying 'either I am going to exit this corner ahead, or neither of us are going to exit the corner', which is an impossible way to race with someone."[BBC Chequered Flag podcast] https://t.co/987ERVkRb6

Brundle pointed out how Verstappen's superior skill and ability enabled him to pull out marginal moves that generated not only confusion but also controversy around his driving. Brundle said in his column:

"Such is Max's car control and cunning he's sometimes able to pull off the audacious moves and leave a margin of doubt as to whether it's hard racing or simply a professional foul outside of the regulations. And it's those moments, such as the infamous turn four in Brazil, which are generating the confusion, controversies, and inconsistencies."

Max Verstappen is in danger of being labeled as an unfair driver

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen Where to start? We finished 2nd, after an eventful race and a lot of things happened that I don’t fully agree with. I went for it on track and gave it my all. Thanks to all fans, for supporting me and voting me Driver Of The Day! On to Abu Dhabi #KeepPushing 🇸🇦 #SaudiArabianGP Where to start? We finished 2nd, after an eventful race and a lot of things happened that I don’t fully agree with. I went for it on track and gave it my all. Thanks to all fans, for supporting me and voting me Driver Of The Day! On to Abu Dhabi #KeepPushing 🇸🇦 #SaudiArabianGP https://t.co/5kV8083ebd

Brundle further talked about how greats like Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna too had their faults in the past, with their antics on the track sometimes causing a sizeable dent in their legacies.

Brundle felt that Max Verstappen risks being labeled an unfair driver by the sport's historians, should he continue to do the same thing.

Verstappen has come under serious criticism from various experts for his aggressive style on the track, but what needs to be seen is whether the Red Bull driver will continue using the same tactics at the last race of the season or whether we will see a marked change in his approach.

