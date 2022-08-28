"Absolute GOAT; Time to get payback for Canada"- Fans react after Fernando Alonso secures P3 at Belgian GP qualifying

Fernando Alonso will start the Belgian GP in P3 on Sunday. The Spaniard finished ahead of both Mercedes drivers - Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. With Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc dropping to the back of the grid because of grid penalties, Alonso will start just behind Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz in the front row.

It will be the second-best starting position this season for Alonso after his front-row start at the Canadian GP. Following his performance in qualifying on Saturday, fans were thrilled to see the Alpine driver get his due.

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

"Absolute GOAT"

"Please everyone notice the fact Fernando Alonso qualified in front of Norris and the two Mercedeses"

"At FP3 Fernando Alonso had the highest top speed at the Kemmel straight with 340km/h. He is not able to do it, no?"

"Fernando Alonso starts P3 tomorrow. Things you love to see. Time to get payback for Canada #F1 #BelgianGP"

"@alo_oficial @AlpineF1Team @F1 well done and good job Fernando !!!!!! P3 !! Hope A good race !!!! And good strategy ! Fine and happy today !!!"

"For once, Fernando Alonso has the easiest P3 and doesn't need to perform any miracles."

Fernando Alonso's reaction after Belgian GP qualifying

Alonso was happy with the performance of the car, as both he and teammate Esteban Ocon qualified in the top six. Looking forward to the race, Alonso said he that hopes to attack the top three at the start of the race. He said:

"I am happy with our performance today, and it's a positive result for the team with both cars qualifying inside the top-six positions. We gave each other the tow during the session, and it worked really well. It will be exciting tomorrow, and, like in Canada, it's another opportunity to attack inside the top three at the start."

The Spaniard also hoped for a clean race and capitalise on his strong grid position. He said:

"Tomorrow, I want a clean race to capitalise on this position. We'll be wary of those behind us, as there are some fast cars starting towards the back of the grid. We'll be aiming to be in the top five or six positions by the chequered flag."

Alonso's teammate Ocon will start the race at the back of the grid because of an engine penalty he incurred. It remains to be seen how that impacts his performance on raceday.

