“Absolutely cooked”: Romain Grosjean comes clean on brutal experience at Watkins Glen

Romain Grosjean, the former F1 driver who is currently Lamborghini's factory driver, drove in the recent IMSA event (Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen) at Watkins Glen. Following the end of the race, he made it crystal clear that he was 'cooked' in the #63 Lamborghini because of not having a working drinking system in the car.

Moreover, Romain Grosjean also did not have air conditioning or a cooling vest on him during the brutal GTP class race. In line with this, the 39-year-old, via an interaction with Autosport, said:

"I'm absolutely cooked, and I know what I'm talking about when I say I'm cooking."

Despite Romain Grosjean not having the best operating conditions in the #63 challenger, he was able to come away with a solid P7 finish alongside his teammate, Daniil Kvyat, for the Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse.

The duo performed admirably for the outfit to come away with a decent finish in Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen.

The top three in the event were Tom Blomqvist and Colin Braun (P1 in the ACURA ARX-06 chassis), Jordan Taylor and Louis Deletraz (P2 in Cadillac V-Series.R chassis), and third place was secured by Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque (Cadillac V-Series.R chassis).

Ex-F1 star Romain Grosjean wants to get back on the IndyCar grid

Romain Grosjean left the world of Formula 1 after the end of the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, and from 2021 onwards, he has been making his trade in IndyCar on an off-and-on basis.

He has so far managed 64 appearances in the sport (six podiums and three pole positions), and since his last race, the 2024 Music City Grand Prix, he has been serving as the reserve driver for PREMA Racing in IndyCar this year.

While he has been away from the action in America's highest class of open-wheel racing for some time, he is determined to make a solid comeback. In line with this, via a conversation with The Race in April, he added:

"Definitely, I wanted to be on a grid this year, but you don't always control everything, so I think that this is the best opportunity that was available for me and I'm very glad I took it. Of course, I would love to talk to you as a racer at Long Beach, but I'm not saying that I'm not going to be back in the future, so I'm excited to be here."

Romain Grosjean has had a stellar motorsport career. It is no fluke to have had a seat in Formula 1 for 179 races, during which he managed 10 podiums and 391 career points.

Since leaving the pinnacle of motorsport, he has found himself at home in IndyCar. Considering how up and down the performances of PREMA Racing have been in the ongoing 2025 season of the sport, Grosjean could get roped into one of its seats in the near future or for the 2026 season.

