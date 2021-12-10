×
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton exchanges fastest laps with Max Verstappen as Dutchman tops FP1

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - FP1
Aditya Talpade
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Dec 10, 2021 05:14 PM IST
News

Max Verstappen topped the grid at the end of the first practice session (FP1) of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton in P3. The highly-anticipated finale between the two drivers is underway at the recently revised Yas Marina Circuit.

Max Verstappen bagged the fastest lap with a time of 1:25.009, while Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton followed closely behind with a total margin of less than 0.4 seconds between the three drivers.

Solid first session at Yas Marina 👊 Catch you in a few hours ahead of FP2 under the lights 🤩 https://t.co/xQRLmxLqHG

Lewis Hamilton was second-fastest on the board before having his lap time deleted by race control for exceeding track limits at the final corner.

With the championship set to be decided at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, all practice sessions hold great value for Red Bull and Mercedes. Furthermore, the Yas Marina Circuit has been modified this year in an effort to encourage overtaking and intense wheel-to-wheel racing, meaning that teams will rely on practice sessions to get their first realistic idea of the conditions on track.

Here is a full list of the timings from the FP1 session of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday afternoon:

  1. Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:25.009
  2. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.196
  3. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes + 0.346
  4. Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.354
  5. Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.369
  6. Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.616
  7. Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.813
  8. Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.837
  9. Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.877
  10. Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +0.998
  11. Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.016
  12. Lando Norris McLaren +1.114
  13. Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.180
  14. Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.400
  15. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.599
  16. Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.667
  17. Jack Aitken Williams Racing +2.472
  18. Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.478
  19. Mick Schumacher Haas +2.689
  20. Nikita Mazepin Haas +3.296

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix set to be historic regardless of winner

Dutchman Max Verstappen is currently tied on points with defending champion Lewis Hamilton after the latter whittled away at his deficit, winning three races in a row. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will either see Verstappen win his first title in the sport or Hamilton beat Michael Schumacher's tally of a record seven World Drivers Championships.

The last dance for the RB16B 🔥😍 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 https://t.co/tasMYwoNjS

Max Verstappen holds a slight advantage over his rival heading into the final race of the season as the Dutchman has won more races this season compared to the Briton. In the case of a double-DNF at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Verstappen will automatically be crowned world champion. However, the momentum currently lies with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes as the defending world champion has won three grands prix in a row, equalling Verstappen in points.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

FP2 for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is scheduled for later today, where teams will be trying to top the charts with the hope of winning pole position in qualifying on Saturday.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
