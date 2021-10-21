Acura returns to F1 with Red Bull and Alpha Tauri

Red Bull Racing and Alpha Tauri teams announced in a statement that they will be partnering with Acura for the US Grand Prix weekend. Honda’s North American performance partner, which featured on F1 cars in the 1980s and 1990s, is set to make a return to F1 with the Honda-powered teams.

Acura, who has had a consistent presence on F1 cars in the past at the American and Canadian races, will be returning to the sport after 14 years. The high-performance American brand has previously featured on the helmets of F1 legends such as Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

Acura will partner with Red Bull Racing team and Alpha Tauri for the USGP weekend

In accordance with Red Bull Racing and Alpha Tauri’s partnership with Honda, Acura will return to the sport, with their branding replacing Honda’s on the car wings. The brand will also feature on both the team's driver overalls and helmet visors.

Acura returns to F1 with Red Bull Racing and Alpha Tour (Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool)

Speaking about the new collaboration, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner said,

“As Honda’s high-performance marque in North America it seems only right and proper that Acura should be present at the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula 1 and we are delighted to welcome them back for this year’s United States Grand Prix.”

Reminiscing Acura’s presence in F1 in the past, Horner said,

“I remember Alain Prost winning the US Grand Prix in 1989 with Acura on his visor, so hopefully having the brand with us this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas will bring us the same result.”

Alpha Tauri Team Principal Franz Tost resonated a similar tone to Acura’s return to F1, saying,

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to carry such an iconic brand on our cars in Austin for the United States Grand Prix, especially as it has been so many years since Acura last appeared in the sport.”

The French team boss of Red Bull Racing’s sister team added,

“We are having one of our best seasons so far and I hope Pierre and Yuki will be able to perform at the maximum this weekend, so we can celebrate as a team with Acura, like other F1 legends have done in the past.”

On Acura’s new partnership, its Assistant Vice President of National Sales, Emile Korkor said,

“I’ve been a huge Formula 1 fan my whole life, and as a kid growing up in Canada I remember when Acura appeared on the helmets of Senna and Prost at the Canadian Grand Prix.”

Korkor highlighted the importance of F1 to a performance brand like Acura, saying,

“Motorsports competition is extremely important for a performance brand like Acura and we couldn’t be more excited about the partnership with Red Bull Racing Honda and Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda for this race.”

Speaking of the special alliance, Honda F1’s Managing Director, Masashi Yamamoto said,

“It’s very special to have Acura become part of our partnership with Red Bull Racing Honda and Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda for the United States Grand Prix 2021.”

He further added,

“This has been an incredible F1 season so far and we are proud to add the Acura brand to our story for this iconic F1 race in America.”

As Honda nears the end of its stint in F1 as an engine supplier, its successful partnership with both Red Bull Racing team and Alpha Tauri team is shaping up to be one of the most exciting ones in the sport.

