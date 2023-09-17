Adidas in line to reportedly sponsor AlphaTauri from the 2024 F1 season

Sportswear giant Adidas are reportedly in contention to sponsor the AlphaTauri F1 team from the 2024 season.

Red Bull recently announced that they are considering changing the name of their junior team from AlphaTauri next season. The team, previously known as Toro Rosso, got its new name in the 2020 season and was launched as a fashion line for the Austrian brand.

However, they have failed to garner commercial success and generate enough awareness on their own since its inception. There were some reports recently that fashion giant Hugo Boss might be the favorite to sponsor the team from next season.

But AlphaTauri CEO Peter Bayer, speaking with Blick, denied these reports and claimed that the team was eyeing something bigger. Now it is being reported that Adidas might be in the running to sponsor AlphaTauri.

Red Bull shareholders have made it clear that they won't sell the team. As per PlanetF1, Bayer said:

"They said, ‘Look, guys, we won’t sell it, we’ll keep the team. But we want to have a fresh start, we want to look at the global direction, strategic direction of the team, commercial success to sporting success. Let’s take a critical look at all the elements.’"

He added:

“That’s why it’s a unique opportunity. We’re building on experience but, at the same time, the sky’s the limit for innovation and development. I’d love to, to be honest, but I’m not allowed. It’s all NDA-protected!”

AlphaTauri F1 driver analyzes his Singapore GP performance

Following his performance in the qualifying session of the Singapore GP, Liam Lawson said that he was excited to be in the Q3 for the first time in his career.

However, he lamented not extracting the maximum performance out of the car as he will start the main race from P10. As per F1.com, Lawson said:

“It’s obviously exciting being in Q3, but we didn’t maximize the performance, and it’s something we have to look at. It’s a shame for Yuki because we have a strong package, and he looks comfortable in the car. I’m happy to make it into Q3 but there’s more potential to be higher up."

He added:

"Today went well, but tomorrow is the important one. I’m starting in a good position in P10, but two hours is a long race and will be challenging. We’ll focus on maximizing our car and driving our race.”

There is a possibility that Lawson may score his first points in F1 on Sunday as it is very difficult to overtake in Singapore.