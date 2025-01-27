Adrian Newey pulls back the curtain on his motivation to join Aston Martin after leaving Red Bull

Renowned aerodynamicist and design engineer Adrian Newey revealed that his love for motorsports pushed him to continue in F1 as he parted ways with Red Bull to join Aston Martin. The 66-year-old has been working in the industry for the last four decades.

Newey stunned the F1 fraternity in May 2024 when he decided to leave Red Bull Racing after 20 years of service. The team released a joint statement and confirmed the 66-year-old's departure following the first quarter of the 2025 season.

While Newey was expected to take a break from F1, he eventually decided to continue in racing by signing a mega deal with Aston Martin. Lawrence Stroll held a special event to introduce the British engineer as their newest signing.

Meanwhile, the 66-year-old opened up on his motivation to continue working in F1 and joining Aston Martin despite 40 years of experience. Talking to Auto Motor und Sport in an exclusive last week, Adrian Newey said:

"I aspired to be a designer in motor racing from the age of 10, and I feel incredibly lucky to have had that position where I kind of enjoyed my waking day. I really came to the conclusion that actually I did want to carry on working, that I'd get bored doing nothing. And so if I was going to work, then why not continue doing what I've always wanted to do and have enjoyed doing?"

Newey will join Aston Martin in 2025 as a chief designer. Moreover, the Silverstone-based squad has enforced several personnel changes. Mike Krack has stepped down from his role as team principal, leading to Andy Cowell's promotion.

The Astons struggled immensely with their development strategy in the 2024 season. Despite bringing up most numbers of upgrades to their car, the team fell short of competing for the championship and finished P5 in the constructors' standings.

Adrian Newey explains why he left Red Bull

Adrian Newey (Image Source: Getty)

Adrian Newey, one of the most highly rated engineers in F1, parted ways with Red Bull in what came as a shock to the fans. In the aforementioned exclusive with Auto Motor und sport, the 66-year-old explained his reasons behind the move and said:

"I think if you'd said to me 12 months ago, Would I be leaving Red Bull and then now, ultimately starting again, I'd have said, 'No, you're crazy'. But for various reasons, I felt I wouldn't be true to myself if I stayed at Red Bull."

"So the first difficult decision was exactly that, do I stay or not at Red Bull? I came to the conclusion that in being honest with myself, I couldn't."

Newey reportedly had differences with team principal Christian Horner after the latter landed in a controversy over alleged inappropriate behavior with a female employee. Moreover, amid speculations of an internet rift, Adrian Newey quit Red Bull, which only added fuel to the burning fire.

