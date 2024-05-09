Adrian Newey's $5mn Red Bull RB17 hypercar set to be revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Red Bull F1 team will reveal its much anticipated Adrian Newey-built RB17 hypercar at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed on 12th July.

The Austrian team announced the hypercar project a few years ago and has been sharing glimpses of news about the project. However, CTO Adrian Newey's impending exit from the team in early 2025 accelerated the process.

In his statement following his departure, the aero wizard had spoken about shifting his focus to completing the development of the RB17, which will cost $5 million, and stopping his F1 duties in his remaining time with the Milton-Keynes outfit.

As per Motorsport, Goodwood Festival of Speed founder Charles Gordon-Lennox, the 11th Duke of Richmond, could not hold his excitement regarding the unveiling of the RB17 and spoke about the significance of the event. He was quoted as saying:

“I am delighted that Oracle Red Bull Racing will be joining us at the Festival of Speed this summer to celebrate their 20th anniversary."

"In such a poignant year for the Formula 1 team, I am honored they have chosen the Festival of Speed as the venue to unveil the much-anticipated RB17 for its global public debut, and I know our fans will be hugely excited for the team to bring a multitude of their championship-winning cars and drivers to the event this year,” he added.

Red Bull team boss shares his 'excitement' regarding the unveiling of the RB17

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner stated that he was 'excited' to share the first glimpse of the RB17 with the public at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Brit was quoted as saying by Motorsport:

“We are excited to debut the RB17 to the public for the first time and couldn’t think of a better world stage than the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The RB17 exudes rarity and engineering excellence. We’ve channeled everything we know about racing into making the ultimate performance car and can’t wait for the public to see the result."

"I’m also just as thrilled to be bringing such a remarkable selection of cars and drivers to the iconic festival and look forward to celebrating our 20th season in front of such passionate motorsport fans,” he added.

The RB17 will fit perfectly into Red Bull's legacy as the team shifted from RB16B in 2021 to RB18 in 2022.

The hypercar is a pet project of Adrian Newey, who had previously worked on Aston Martin's Valkyrie Hypercar project when the British brand was a title sponsor of the world champions.