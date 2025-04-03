Adrian Newey's wife reacts to Helmut Marko claiming Yuki Tsunoda's promotion to Red Bull was thwarted by the aero wizard

Aston Martin Managing Technical Partner Adrian Newey's wife, Amanda Newey, rubbished Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko's comments regarding the aero wizard's involvement in Yuki Tsunoda's delayed promotion. The Japanese driver will make his debut as a Red Bull driver after he replaced Liam Lawson ahead of his home race in Japan.

There has been a lot of noise regarding the switch given that Lawson only featured in two races in the 2025 season alongside Max Verstappen. Although the Kiwi driver was visibly struggling to extract the potential of the car, the switch was unexpected.

The decision to rope in Yuki Tsunoda may be a logical one but the Milton-Keynes outfit had been publicly critical of the Japanese's mentality previously. Speaking with Kleine Zeitung, Helmut Marko revealed that former Red Bull CTO Adrian Newey was not a fan of the 23-year-old while citing an example of his crash with Pierre Gasly at Silverstone, saying:

“This happened last year in Mexico, for example, where the decision-making phase began for us. With Lawson, it was initially the exact opposite: he came and delivered immediately, no matter how much pressure there was. In hindsight, however, it wasn’t the right decision. In general, however, a lot can be attributed to a single incident.

"Tsunoda once drove into Pierre Gasly’s car there, and parts of the cars on the track subsequently damaged the underbody of Verstappen’s car, which caused him to lose the race. Adrian Newey was furious at the time. From then on, Yuki was a red rag to him. But now Newey is gone and Yuki has worked hard on himself.”

However, the aero wizard's wife Amanda Newey was shocked by Marko's comments insinuating that the 65-year-old thwarted Yuki Tsunoda's promotion to Red Bull. She replied on X, saying:

"That doesn't make sense. He was on garden leave."

Adrian Newey left the Austrian team at the end of the 2024 Miami GP and was further put on gardening leave before starting his tenure with Aston Martin last month.

Yuki Tsunoda comments on the "crazy" situation leading to his Red Bull drive

Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda believes that the situation leading up to him getting a seat with the former world champions could not be "crazier".

As per F1.com, the former VCARB driver reflected on the development and said:

“It can’t get crazier than this situation. I’m sure there’s a lot of pressure from Red Bull, this home Grand Prix, but I think the only thing I can do is enjoy [it] for now."

Yuki Tsunoda, 24, has been promised a full 2025 campaign in the Austrian team with his contract with the brand also ending at the end of the year.

