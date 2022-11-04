Adrian Newey's wife responds to report of 'a year of abuse' faced online by her and other Red Bull employees

Red Bull chief designer Adrian Newey's wife, Amanda, lashed out about the reported abuse faced by the team's employees and social media members for a year.

That was her response to a The Times opinion piece by Mathew Syed done on Christian Horner. The Red Bull boss was called 'Delusional', 'Graceless', and a 'loser'. Syed also said that Red Bull employees' mental health was affected due to other teams calling them cheats due to the team's cost cap breach.

Amanda took exception to the piece and tweeted to Syed:

"What qualifies you to judge me, my husband’s or any member or family member of Red Bull’s mental state? When you get a year of abuse, and you don’t even work for the team, it wears you down. Provoking the fans with toxic journalism adds to the problem.”

She continued:

"I had always thought that Jose Mourinho was the ultimate in gracelessness under pressure (to invert Ernest Hemingway’s quote), but Horner has taken it to a new level. How dare the Red Bull principal deploy sensitive moral issues such as bullying and mental health to deflect from his own rule-breaking."

It continued:

"If there are mental health issues at Red Bull as a result of their rule breach, the responsibility lies with them alone; not with those who have criticised them. To say otherwise is an Alice in Wonderland inversion, a gaslighting of those who stayed within budget."

Amanda spoke out against the slanderous and one-sided manner in which the opinion piece, slamming it for 'toxic journalism'.

Donny Verstappen @DonnyVerstappen



Where is



We stand with Amanda Newey! #OrangeArmy Adrian Newey his wife Amanda Newey replied to a British journalist and shared her perspective and experience and people started to attack her and send toxic comments..Where is #DriveItOut now?We stand with Amanda Newey! #F1 Adrian Newey his wife Amanda Newey replied to a British journalist and shared her perspective and experience and people started to attack her and send toxic comments.. Where is #DriveItOut now? We stand with Amanda Newey! #F1 #OrangeArmy https://t.co/IqNJqAVq6f

Opinion piece reaction to Red Bull's Sky Sports boycott in Mexico?

The opinion piece was a reaction of Red Bull's Sky Sports boycott in Mexico. Red Bull shunned the broadcaster all weekend because their lack of impartial coverage of the team during the season.

Christian Horner clarified that it would be business as usual from the next race as he addressed why the team decided boycott Sky in Mexico City. He said:

"There were some derogatory comments made so we took a break from Sky for this race. Max was upset. We were upset and we made the decision to stand together as a team. It won’t have done Sky any harm for us to lay down a marker."

"Some of the commentary is fair, but some pieces are sensationalist, and saying we robbed anyone of the championship, as was said in Austin, is going too far. It is not impartial or fair or balanced. We have said our piece and will go back to normal next race.”

zoë 🏁 @rbrzoe I feel so bad for Amanda (Adrian Newey's wife).

She spoke up about mental health and the abuse she and her family faces (+RB), and she got harrassed to the point she had to delete her tweet.



Silencing women for speaking out against the abuse they face is absolutely sickening. I feel so bad for Amanda (Adrian Newey's wife).She spoke up about mental health and the abuse she and her family faces (+RB), and she got harrassed to the point she had to delete her tweet. Silencing women for speaking out against the abuse they face is absolutely sickening.

It's safe to say that Red Bull taking a stand has resulted in some pointed criticism from all corners of the British media.

Poll : Who will win the Brazilian GP on 13 Nov? Red Bull Mercedez Ferrari 723 votes