After being the epicenter of Felipe Massa's legal procedures, former F1 supremo now sides with Lewis Hamilton

Bernie Ecclestone has gone against Felipe Massa's lawsuit by stating how Lewis Hamilton could have also accused the sport of the questionable decisions taken at the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP.

Massa recently filed a lawsuit against F1 and the FIA for the 2008 F1 season and the crashgate incident. The catalyst for the lawsuit was when former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone stated how he and the FIA knew about the manipulated decisions taken by Renault at the Singapore GP.

After opening a massive can of worms that snowballed into the Brazilian taking legal action against the sport, Ecclestone has now gone against what Massa is currently doing.

Speaking to Swiss newspaper Blick, the F1 supremo stated that the former F1 driver is only taking such actions for money and that his chances of getting what he wants are nearly zero.

Furthermore, Ecclestone stated that Lewis Hamilton could have done something similar after the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, where some controversial decisions were taken by former race director Michael Masi. Of course, Hamilton did not go to court for 2021, which is what Ecclestone is indirectly suggesting Felipe Massa do as well.

He said:

“The Massa clan is only in it for the money. But the chances of that are zero. Lawsuits against the FIA could have been filed by Hamilton with Mercedes after the not very clean 2021 finale in Abu Dhabi.”

If Felipe Massa keeps going ahead with the case, it is clear that Bernie Ecclestone will also come into the loop. He was at the helm of F1 at the time and admitted that he knew about the deliberate crash orchestrated by Renault's team principal, Flavio Briatore, to somehow allow Fernando Alonso to win and ruin Massa's chances of winning his first World Championship.

Felipe Massa reveals true intent for taking legal action for the 2008 F1 World Championship

A few months before he officially took legal action, Felipe Massa opened up about why he wanted the incidents of the 2008 F1 season, especially the Singapore GP, to be investigated. Speaking to RacingNews365.com, he stated how he is not doing it for money or any personal gain, rather he mainly wants justice.

He said:

“I'm not doing this for money. I'm not doing this for anything. Because it's not what I aim to, but I'm doing this for the justice. Not only for me, but for my friends, my country, my family, Ferrari, and Ferrari fans, so in the end there are so many things."

Only time will tell how this case about the 2008 F1 World Championship will unfold in the coming months.