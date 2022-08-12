After introducing Las Vegas GP, F1 now has around 100 US partners: Reports

F1 has been striving to penetrate the American market in the last few years and as it turns out, success is knocking on the door. F1 now has around 100 US partners, with 30 of them joining in the last few months since the Las Vegas GP was introduced. As quoted by Spomotion Analytics partnership analyst Björn Stenbacka:

“What we see is exceptional. Formula 1 has traditionally been ‘the European racing series’, but not anymore. Since Liberty Media took over in 2017, a lot have happened. USA is now the most important single market for Formula 1, with a lot of attention from both fans and companies. We will probably see more Fortune 500 companies in Formula 1 in 2023. USA has the Formula 1 fever.”

Nathan Baugh @nathanbaugh27 Formula 1 is a $13 billion global behemoth.



But — until 2019 — it failed to crack the US market.



Then it launched Drive To Survive, the most effective content campaign in history.



Here’s a breakdown: Formula 1 is a $13 billion global behemoth.But — until 2019 — it failed to crack the US market.Then it launched Drive To Survive, the most effective content campaign in history.Here’s a breakdown: https://t.co/kHqKW8Nmru

F1 traditionally had just one race in the United States on the calendar, which used to be in Austin. In the last few years, though, since Liberty has taken over the sport, the push to make it more mainstream has seen it become more profitable and even more accessible.

The production of the new Netflix documentary "Drive to Survive" has been such a hit and has brought so many new fans to the sport as well.

F1 will have 3 races in the United States in 2023

In what appears to be a very aggressive push to capture the American market, there will be a full three races taking place in the United States in the 2023 season.

Motorsport.com @Motorsport



Here's the reason behind the purchase ⁠

⁠

#F1 #Formula1 #LasVegas #Motorsport Did you know that F1 is spending $240 million on pits and paddock alone to make the Las Vegas GP a reality?Here's the reason behind the purchase Did you know that F1 is spending $240 million on pits and paddock alone to make the Las Vegas GP a reality? 💰Here's the reason behind the purchase 👇⁠⁠#F1 #Formula1 #LasVegas #Motorsport https://t.co/FcGDumW7Wv

We saw huge fanfare this year when the sport went to Miami for the first time ever. Next season will see the induction of the race in Las Vegas as well. The latest two American additions to the Formula One calendar are bound to see a substantial US viewership increase in the coming seasons.

There is still a lack of clarity over when the three races will take place. Nonetheless, with an increase in partners coinciding with an increase in races, it's fair to say that the push into America seems to be working for F1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12