After Max Verstappen's title confusion at Suzuka, F1 set to change shortened-race points rule

The FIA plans to change the rules regarding points-scoring for shortened F1 races following confusion that marred the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. The rules for shortened races were decided by the teams after the 2021 Belgian GP, which was cut to just two and a half laps of 'racing' behind the safety car.

The rules state that for races that complete two laps, but cover less than 25% race distance, the winner would get six points; while winners would get 13 points for races that ran between 25% and 50%. For races that ran beyond 50% and up to 75%, the winner would get 19 points. Anything more than 75% would be full points.

At the F1 2022 Japanese Grand Prix, Max Verstappen passed the checkered flag three hours after the race started. This meant that the race was completed and not suspended. Due to this, the new rules did not apply — even though only 28 laps were completed — and Verstappen ended up with full points.

With Charles Leclerc being handed a five-second penalty and getting demoted to third place, Verstappen won the F1 World Championship after accumulating an unassailable lead.

The confusion at at the Japanese GP led to an awkward moment at last year's FIA prize gala in Italy, where President Mohammed Ben Sulayem had an exchange with Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Despite the confusion, the FIA maintains that it did not do anything wrong. Speaking to Motorsports.com, Ben Sulayem explained:

"Steve, now, who is the sporting director, is going to improve it. Going back to Japan. First of all, if you look, before the next race, we had a complete report [on the events that took place]. It was never done before. We had it on the website of the FIA."

The FIA also emphasized that the teams were responsible for choosing and approving the points system, and that the FIA's role was simply to implement it. Ben Sulayem said:

"Who chose that? The teams. Who approved them? The teams. We just had to implement them. And who takes the blame? Us. Honestly. Where is the fairness? Tell me. This frustrates [me]."

The FIA's decision to change the regulations for 2023 is aimed at avoiding similar confusion in the future and to ensure a fair distribution of points. Steve Nielsen, the new F1 sporting director, will lead the effort to rewrite the regulation.

Additionally, the FIA also plans to review the rules and regulations surrounding the suspension and restarting of races to prevent confusion and ensure a fair outcome for all teams and drivers.

