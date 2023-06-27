After Ryan Reynolds investment, F1 owners looking to follow the actor and invest in an English Premier League Club

Liberty Media Group CEO Greg Maffei suggests they are looking to make investments in football after their success with F1. The American corporate group that acquired F1 and managed to drive its success is now looking at other sports as potential ventures.

Speaking to the Walker Webcast, Maffei said:

“You mention the Premier League teams; there isn’t an asset we haven’t looked at. That doesn’t mean we’ve been ready to buy them all but we look at everything because we do think sports in general is attractive.”

Mark Gallagher @_markgallagher For those asking about F1’s value, today its market cap (that is, value of all the shares held in F1 under Liberty) is USD$29.26 Billion - it’s value as a business is higher than that. Things have rather moved on since buying it from CVC. 🤷‍♂️ For those asking about F1’s value, today its market cap (that is, value of all the shares held in F1 under Liberty) is USD$29.26 Billion - it’s value as a business is higher than that. Things have rather moved on since buying it from CVC. 🤷‍♂️

He added:

“I believe we have the best management team in baseball creating both a great on-field product at a reasonable price with a long-term future and young players who are well set up on contracts. The demonstrated success of Formula One, we now have – credit them – a reputation sports and others we have talked to, we can replicate that.”

Driving F1’s growth to an exponential level, Maffei cited interests in other sports such as baseball and the Premier League. The American businessman feels Liberty Media’s success with Formula 1 has made them look at other sports as potential investments. After the takeover from CVC, Liberty Media was able to tap into a mass audience and increase its commercial revenue.

Earlier this year, in March, the sport signed a 15-year partnership with Tottenham Hotspur FC to promote electric karting in their stadium and start a new driver academy. Amidst the digital evolution of the sport, its Netflix series Drive to Survive created the largest impact to drive audience growth.

FIA is interviewing non-F1 personnel to monitor the cost cap

A report by the Motorsport Network suggests that teams were exploiting non-F1 staff to carry out work outside the cost cap. The FIA passed a directive called the TD45 earlier this year to probe into non-F1 personnel working with the teams.

It is also reported that the FIA will market the non-F1 activities of the teams thoroughly. After the team submissions in 2021, the FIA will monitor them thoroughly to prevent them from exploiting the loopholes in the regulatory framework and breaching the cap limit.

A senior source in the FIA has reportedly spoken to the Motorsport Network, saying:

“People did not have confidence in the old whisteblower system, but it now looks like the FIA is on it. It appears to be working.”

F1 Naija 🇳🇬 @f1_naija : The FIA issues new technical directive TD45, targeting teams involved in non-F1 activities. Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari, and Aston Martin have drawn attention, with the FIA seeking clarification on their satellite operations. The directive aims to prevent personnel transfers… : The FIA issues new technical directive TD45, targeting teams involved in non-F1 activities. Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari, and Aston Martin have drawn attention, with the FIA seeking clarification on their satellite operations. The directive aims to prevent personnel transfers… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 📰: The FIA issues new technical directive TD45, targeting teams involved in non-F1 activities. Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari, and Aston Martin have drawn attention, with the FIA seeking clarification on their satellite operations. The directive aims to prevent personnel transfers… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/1WrjPNRJLz

According to the Motorsport Network, the FIA has given the teams a list of 100 questions to answer after their 2022 cost cap submissions.

The deadline for the 2022 submissions was December 31, 2022. Most teams have become vigilant about maintaining their expenditure within the limited amount.

