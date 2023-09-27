Efforts are underway to revive the spectacle of F1 racing in India, with talks currently in progress to reintroduce the supercar extravaganza at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in 2025.

This development comes after a decade-long hiatus since the last Formula One race was held in the country back in 2013.

The success of the recent MotoGP Bharat, the premier motorcycle racing championship, has served as a catalyst and breathed fresh life into aspirations of hosting F1 races again.

According to a report by the Times of India, senior officials at the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) have disclosed that negotiations are underway to bring back the thunderous engines of F1 to the BIC, promising a thrilling spectacle for fans and enthusiasts alike.

Arun Vir Singh, the CEO of YEIDA, affirmed that concrete steps were being taken to reintroduce Formula One racing on Indian soil. Singh emphasized the significance of hosting both these events annually at the Buddh International Circuit.

He further indicated that discussions with the organizers are expected to commence shortly. Both Formula One and MotoGP, despite their shared passion for speed, have distinct private commercial rights.

Why was the F1 Indian GP cancelled?

The inaugural Indian Grand Prix roared to life at the Buddh International Circuit in 2011, drawing motorsport enthusiasts from across the nation. Over the course of three years, the track witnessed quality racing in the era of Sebastian Vettel's dominance, with the then-Red Bull driver winning every F1 race in India.

However, the event was discontinued after the 2013 race, primarily due to the withdrawal of entertainment tax exemption by the Uttar Pradesh government. This decision impacted BIC, leaving it dormant for years.

However, with the success of the MotoGP race in India, and a consistent fan-demand, a potential return of Formula One to India has sparked excitement among motorsport enthusiasts.

If negotiations prove successful and all goes according to plan, 2025 could herald a triumphant return of Formula One racing to India.