After Wrexham success story, Ryan Reynolds among investors pumping €200,000,000 into Alpine F1

The Alpine F1 team recently received hefty funding from a group of investors that also includes famous Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds. This will, of course, be a huge boost for the French team as they try to crack the top spots in F1.

The investor group is formed by Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, and Maximum Effort Investments, which have acquired a 24% stake in the team.

Speaking about this partnership, Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo said:

“Formula 1 and Alpine are strategic assets for Renault Group. Over the past two years, we have re-ignited Alpine, capitalizing on its iconic A110 sports coupe, boosting it by entering Formula 1, where it aims to become a championship contender. This partnership will accelerate Alpine F1 development by diversifying revenue drivers and increasing brand value.”

#F1 BREAKING: Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds is part of an investor group taking a 24% equity stake in Alpine

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi was quite pleased with this partnership as well. Speaking about the new venture, he said:

“This association is an important step to enhance our performance at all levels. First, Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, and Maximum Effort Investments, as international players with a strong track record in the sports industry, will bring their recognized expertise to boost our media and marketing strategy, essential to support our sporting performance over the long term."

“Second, the incremental revenue generated will in turn be reinvested in the team in order to further accelerate our Mountain Climber plan, aimed at catching up with top teams in terms of state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.”

Since Ryan Reynolds bought Wrexham AFC back in 2020, a team that has worked with this particular investor group in the past, he joined forces with them in buying a stake in Alpine F1 as well.

Esteban Ocon happy with how Alpine bounced back in the 2023 F1 season so far

Esteban Ocon was quite pleased with how his team took major strides toward improving their performance in the 2023 F1 season. The French outfit started their season on the back foot as they struggled to gauge their pace.

However, they have recently improved, as Ocon has already stood on a podium and has consistently finished in the points. Speaking about the team's performances prior to the Canadian GP, he said:

"We can be proud of how the team has bounced back following a difficult start to the season, which we know was below our expectations. We are fighters and we believe we can challenge our competitors on the track like we’ve shown already at races this season. Every race is an opportunity for this, and we are glad we can have another go this weekend in Montreal."

In the Canadian GP, Esteban Ocon finished eighth while his teammate, Pierre Gasly ended up in 12th. Though it was not the best result for them, the team has gradually found its footing as they continue to push forward.

