After Yuki Tsunoda and Jack Doohan, now Max Verstappen gets attacked online by Franco Colapinto fans

Max Verstappen was the latest victim of Franco Colapinto's Argentine fan base after an incident during the Friday practice session in Monaco. The latter failed to leave the space for Verstappen to pass on his hotlap, following which he had to abort.

This triggered a sarcastic reaction from the Dutchman, who gave Colapinto a thumbs up before clapping towards him. While this gained a funny response from his fans, there were quite some negative reactions from the Argentine's fan base.

They attacked his comment section on Instagram and also spewed hate comments on other platforms like X and Threads. While there were many who supported Verstappen, there were plenty of hateful comments as well.

"Long live Franco!!! Watch out for ironic gestures because we're starting off" (@exeferreyra5 on Instagram)

Max, you're not helping us (@fortunati.lucas on Instagram)

Fans attack Verstappen's comment section on Instagram

There were also comments that fans shared on X because of the incident that both drivers shared on the track.

"What does that f*cking Dutchman say? Who knows you When you become a world champion, like we speak, ah... #VuelveFranco," a comment read.

"He's a sick piece of sh*t. I hope he loses to McLaren," another user wrote.

Fans attack Max Verstappen's comment section on Instagram

Amidst the rise of hate comments towards drivers, Franco Colapinto commented on the situation.

Colaptino comments on "aggressive" online hate after attack on Yuki Tsunoda, Max Verstappen

Franco Colapinto took his stance on the situation that has recently been created on social media. Alpine brought him back on the track in Imola for the next five races, replacing Jack Doohan.

During the weekend in Imola, Colapinto faced a similar situation with Yuki Tsunoda after impeding the latter. Tsunoda passed on some gestures, to which fans retaliated on social media. Max Verstappen faced a similar situation in Monaco, as discussed earlier.

The 21-year-old commented on the situation, stating that he also faced his fair share of hate comments early in his career. He also mentioned that some fans overreacted with "aggressive" comments, but stated that the drivers need to be more focused on the track.

"I know there is some overreacting, and they are very passionate, but they are also very euphoric, and some are a bit aggressive. That’s the reality," he said (via RacingNews365). "On my side, I’m trying to do my best. I know a lot of people are receiving hate. I did as well. So just things that we need to take out of our head when you’re on track and just focus on driving."

Colapinto is preparing for his second race this season at Monaco. He finished P16 in Imola, not showing much improvement over Jack Doohan.

