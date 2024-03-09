"Ah, Jos Verstappen, the protector of woman": Fans react to Max Verstappen's father's concern for the accuser in Christian Horner investigation

The Formula 1 online community took aim at Max Verstappen’s father for his supposed concern for the employee who accused the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner of inappropriate behavior.

After the Red Bull team principal's intra-organisation fiasco, Jos Verstappen‘s thought process about Christian Horner’s future at the team created havoc in the community. On top of that, his post-Bahrain GP talks with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff have raised speculations about the 3x Formula 1 world champion’s potential switch to the Silver Arrows.

In yet another public appearance, Max Verstappen’s father voiced his concern about the orecently concluded internal investigation. The 52-year-old’s words about the complainant have attracted massive backlash from the fans.

Fastest Pit Stop shared Jos’ opinion on X (formerly Twitter):

“I sympathise with the woman, with all that she went through, but we will see what happens.”

Max Verstappen’s father added:

“I think it's a bit too late for that now. If that's what he wants, fine, but I don't think it will be possible. I don't want to talk too much more as it will create problems."

He continued:

“Red Bull seem to know what they are doing with her, we will see. But I think it is for her to come out and see what happens."

Expand Tweet

One fan sarcastically commented on senior Verstappen's words, saying:

"Ah, Jos Verstappen, the protector of woman"

Expand Tweet

Many shared the mutual belief and called out Jos for his seemingly ironic take on the matter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Max Verstappen has made bold claims about loyalty to Helmut Marko and tenure at Red Bull

The second race on the 2024 F1 calendar is scheduled to flag off today, March 9, at 20.00 Track Time. Max Verstappen is the polesitter, followed by Charles Leclerc, and teammate Sergio Perez. The Dutchman is looking in good form to clinch his second consecutive win of the season and 9th since finishing P5 at the 2023 Singapore GP.

Ahead of his run at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the 26-year-old has claimed that Red Bull director Helmut Marko's job security was a vital element in keeping him with the Milton-Keynes based outfit.

The reigning world champion said (via Sky Sports):

"Helmut and I, we have a lot of respect for each other. My loyalty in general to Red Bull, but also to him, after all for what he has done for me goes very far."

Verstappen added:

"For me, Helmut is a very key factor in that and he has to stay for me, for sure."