“Ain’t nobody reading at that damn caption”: Lewis Hamilton’s shirtless picture causes havoc on the internet as F1 fans react

Lewis Hamilton, who regularly provides updates about his life via social media, recently sent his fans into a frenzy by posting a post-workout picture on his Instagram story.

Hamilton added a caption alongside the picture but fans joked that nobody was paying attention to the words since they were too busy admiring the seven-time world champion. Hamilton's caption read:

"Sometimes I fall off but I always come back."

Here are some of the most hilarious reactions from Twitter:

"man ain’t nobody reading at that damn caption."

man ain't nobody reading at that damn caption

"RIP TeamLH. cause of death: sir lewis hamilton"

RIP TeamLH

cause of death: sir lewis hamilton



cause of death: sir lewis hamilton RIP TeamLH cause of death: sir lewis hamilton https://t.co/w0WSOobx7J

"i love it when he speaks Spanish"

Hamilton has, arguably, one of the biggest fan bases in Formula 1, and "Team LH" doesn't seem to leave a single opportunity to admire their favorite driver.

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira reportedly planning a trip together

Lewis Hamilton and Colombian pop star Shakira, who separated from her partner and former football player Gerard Pique last year, are reportedly planning a trip together. The duo were spotted on a boat together in Miami and the Grammy-winning artist was present in the paddock for the Spanish GP as well.

According to Spanish journalist Jordi Martin, Shakira and Lewis Hamilton have planned a trip together to the Caribbean soon. The journalist claims to know people who work near the singer. Jordi Martin said on Amor y Fuego:

"It’s a Caribbean country, a short trip of about an hour. I have people who are close to Shakira and they have been meeting this week and she has told them that she is excited and happy."

On the driving front, Hamilton has been having a good time in the Mercedes W14 since the race in Barcelona. Mercedes had introduced new upgrades in Monaco, which seemed to showcase their power in the Spanish GP when the Briton managed to finish P2, his highest this season.

In the following race in Montreal, he was on the podium after finishing P3 and was engaged in a battle for P2 with Fernando Alonso throughout the race. The pace of the car certainly seems to have improved, and Hamilton will be hoping for a more competitive second half to the season.

