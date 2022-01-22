Alain Prost was reportedly "on the verge" of announcing candidacy for FIA presidency

Former special adviser and non-executive director of Alpine F1, Alain Prost revealed he was almost on the verge of contesting the FIA presidential election. The multiple world champion expressed his desire to work in a role like that due to his past experience in various positions in F1 over 40 years.

Speaking to French publication L’Equipe, Alain Prost said:

“I’ll tell you a secret – I was on the verge of standing for the presidency of the FIA but it was too late. I have been in Formula 1 for almost 40 years, in all positions, from driver to team boss, including functions on the boards of directors. I also chaired the GPWC [Grand Prix World Championship], so it’s a role I could have liked.”

While it was too late to announce his candidacy by the end of the 2021 season when his contract with Alpine expired, the four-time world champion believes it was a role he was interested in. FIA newly elected president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has replaced Jean Todt, after the Frenchman announced his departure from the institution in December.

Alain Prost hit out at the Alpine F1 team for disrespecting him

The four-time world champion hit out at the Alpine F1 team for announcing his departure from the team before he could. According to the former non-executive director, the team had agreed that they would announce his departure in a statement together and end up doing the opposite instead.

Using Instagram to lash out at the team, Alain Prost said:

“I am very disappointed how this news has been announced today. It was agreed that we would announce together with Alpine F1 Team! No respect, sorry!”

Also Read Article Continues below

The former F1 driver also revealed that the reason behind him leaving the French team was the relationship between him and CEO Laurent Rossi. Prost’s contract had expired by the end of 2021, however despite being offered a renewal the Frenchman decided to discontinue his role with the Alpine F1 team.

Edited by Arnav