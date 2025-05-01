Alain Prost shares one-word IG story remembering Ayrton Senna

May 1 marks Ayrton Senna's death anniversary, and his fierce rival, Alain Prost, posted a one-word Instagram story in remembrance of the Brazilian driver. The two battled each other on the tarmac but had commendable respect for each other, both on and off the track.

Senna vs Prost is one of the most iconic rivalries in the F1 world. The two shared four world championships between 1988 and 1991. While the former driver prevailed in the early foundations of their rivalry, their clashes at Suzuka in 1989 and 1990 marked the start of a bigger tale in F1.

However, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in 1994 marked Ayrton Senna's last race as the three-time champion crashed into the barrier on lap 7, due to which he sustained fatal injuries and leading to his death. The motorsport world was stunned by the loss of the Brazilian driver, and tributes are often issued to pay homage to Senna.

With May 1, 2025, marking the triple champion's 31st death anniversary, his fabled rival, Alain Prost, shared a story on the Meta-owned platform and wrote:

"Remembering."

Alain Prost's story in remembrance of Ayrton Senna | Source: Instagram/@a.prost

Alain Prost once opened up on his relationship with Ayrton Senna

Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna's helmets - Source: Getty

The two drivers had been world championship rivals and also teammates in their elusive careers. Regardless of their extensive history of collisions and fierce battles on the track, Alain Prost has retained only good memories with him and Senna.

The 70-year-old revealed in 2018 how he carries a different souvenir of their relationship that many might think outside, and said (via Motorsport.com):

"I don't keep the bad moments or any bad souvenirs in my mind about him. I keep the last six months [of his life] in mind. That's when I knew Ayrton much more than ever before. He was a completely different person, I understood who he was and why he was acting sometimes."

"I look back on how he was [when they were rivals] as a compliment. I came to understand that Ayrton's main motivation, almost his sole motivation, was to focus on me and on beating me. That is why when we were on the podium together in Australia in '93, when I stopped, just a few seconds later he was already a different person. That is the souvenir of our relationship that I carry with me today."

On the other hand, the 2025 F1 grid will get back to racing for the sixth round of the season. The Miami International Autodrome will host the upcoming race on May 4.

It will mark the venue's fourth race, and Max Verstappen has the most wins at this track, as he won the 2022 and 2023 editions of the Grand Prix.

