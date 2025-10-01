Alan Permane reveals what sets Isack Hadjar apart as the Red Bull rookie impresses in his very first season (Exclusive)

Alan Permane believes that Isack Hadjar sets himself apart through his humility and eagerness to learn on race weekends. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda in Azerbaijan, the Racing Bulls team principal credited the Algerian-French rookie’s consistency and raw pace as the key factors behind his progress this season.

Hadjar has only been knocked out in Q1 on two occasions in 2025 and has already scored 39 points, including a podium at the Dutch GP. He had qualified fourth on the grid in Zandvoort, and while Lando Norris’ retirement promoted him into podium contention, Hadjar’s performance in damp and chaotic conditions stood out. At one stage, he matched Max Verstappen’s pace and even edged the Red Bull in certain laps, while also withstanding pressure from George Russell’s Mercedes and Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari.

Permane highlighted that Hadjar has grown in both consistency and speed as the year has unfolded. He praised the rookie’s openness to advice and suggestions, noting that the support of personnel in the UK and Italy has been crucial in guiding him through his first season. The Briton added that despite 16 races under his belt, Hadjar is still in the learning phase, but his humble beginner’s approach has been a defining strength in his rookie campaign.

Asked by Sportskeeda what set Isack Hadjar apart from the rest in terms of approaching weekends, Permane said:

“He's obviously shown that consistency. He's obviously quick, that's the first thing you need, you can have any approach you like, but if you're not quick, of course it doesn't work. I think one thing I've noticed from Isack in a very early stage of working with him is his willingness to learn and his willingness to listen. We're supported by a very strong group of engineers at the track, but also a very strong group both in the UK and in Italy over [a] race weekend. So there's a lot of people looking at a lot of things, and small differences in driving and set-up can make a big difference.”

“I think one of the things that is noticed very well from Isack is that he's happy to take advice, he's happy to listen to what people are doing, he doesn't appear to be, or doesn't want to be an expert at the moment. He realises he's a rookie and he's got 16 races under his belt now. So he's obviously still learning.”

Alan Permane believes Isack Hadjar’s performance in Zandvoort was surprising

Alan Permane believes that Isack Hadjar’s performance in Zandvoort was impressive for the ease with which he held a position inside the top five. The Racing Bulls team principal admitted he was surprised by both the rookie’s qualifying pace and his consistency during the race. Permane reckoned he had expected a far tougher weekend than the one they experienced, but felt that while the podium was a highlight, it was Hadjar’s ability to remain competitive throughout the race that stood out most.

Asked by Sportskeeda what Hadjar ’s podium in his rookie season with a mid-field team means, Permane said:

“More than, the podium was fantastic, but I think more than the podium is qualifying P4 and then racing a strong P4. That's, you know thats I'm going to say honestly surprised me. It pleasantly surprised me. I was expecting a much tougher race in Zandvoort than that. And he drove brilliantly, and I think that's what will give him the confidence. Yes, Podium is lovely and of course, it's our dream, but I think the real strength that weekend was the qualifying and the race pace were really impressive.”

Isack Hadjar has scored 39 points for Racing Bulls and has outperformed his teammate Liam Lawson for much of the season. Barring two Q1 exits, the French-Algerian rookie has qualified consistently in competitive positions on the grid. Racing Bulls currently sit sixth in the Constructors’ Championship with 72 points, trailing Williams by 30 as the Grove-based team leads the midfield battle.

