"Moments this year have gone against Max" - Alex Albon believes Max Verstappen deserved F1 2021 title

Red Bull reserve driver and future Williams star Alex Albon believes Max Verstappen deserved the F1 2021 drivers' championship. The Dutchman won the title with a controversial final lap victory against Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi. The Thai-British driver claims Red Bull and Verstappen have had their fair share of bad luck that 'balanced' itself out in the finale.

Lewis Hamilton led the race from the start despite losing out to the Dutchman in qualifying the previous day. The Briton was all set to win his record-breaking eighth world championship when a Nicholas Latifi crash triggered a late safety car. The FIA initially ruled that cars lapped by the safety car would not be allowed to unlap themselves. Race control, however, changed their decision at the last minute, leading to a final lap overtake by Max Verstappen.

Albon understands the pain Hamilton went through at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but believes it was 'karma' that took Verstappen to victory at Yas Marina. The young driver cited the bad luck Verstappen faced in Hungary, Britain, and even on the first lap in Abu Dhabi. He told Motorsport.com:

“I understand both sides of the story, but I have to say I’m a bit of a believer. I feel many decisions or moments this year have gone against Max. Just look at Silverstone, Hungary, Jeddah, and even the first lap in Abu Dhabi. So yes, we were incredibly lucky at the last minute, but at the same time, I think we earned that luck. Nothing against Lewis and Mercedes, but in a way we got the karma we deserved as a team that Sunday. That’s how most things balance out over a season.”

Alex Albon is all set to replace George Russell at Williams in 2022, marking his return to the sport.

Christian Horner believes Max Verstappen could have wrapped up the season if not for Silverstone crash

Christian Horner believes Max Verstappen could have 'wrapped up' the season a lot sooner if not for his horrific 51G crash at the British Grand Prix. The Dutchman collided with Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap of the Grand Prix, flying into the barriers at nearly 300 kmph. Horner told GPFans:

“[Max Verstappen] headbutting the tire wall in Silverstone wasn't that great. These were key moments, otherwise, it would have been decided a lot earlier. Especially towards the end of the season, getting a few wins where we didn't expect it, or a pole position, or even the fastest lap for an extra point. These things actually do matter nowadays when you have a championship fight as we had.”

Verstappen will try to defend his championship in 2022 and will return with Red Bull in car #1 instead of his usual #33.

