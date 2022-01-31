Alex Albon reveals the “impressive bond” Max Verstappen shares with his race engineer at Red Bull

Former Red Bull driver Alex Albon praised the "impressive bond" Max Verstappen has with his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase. The British driver claims Max Verstappen is a highly technical driver but doesn't talk about data for hours on end with his engineer.

Verstappen and his engineer Lambiase are to the point and do not talk about car setups as often as other drivers, claims Albon, who has spent time with the Dutchman since 2019. The young driver claims the reigning world champion doesn't need to talk much about setups with his engineer due to the amazing bond they share, which allows them to work efficiently. He told FORMULE 1 magazine:

“Max and Gianpiero rarely talk about details because they understand each other so well. During a race weekend, they don't need to spend hours talking about car setups. Sometimes they even have the car in order after ten or fifteen minutes. He lets the driving speak for itself. It is mainly the confidence he has in his team. You notice this in the way he treats his engineer. Max focuses on driving and the people behind the scenes are busy with their duties.”

Max Verstappen has been praised by esteemed members of the F1 fraternity for his raw pace and instinctive driving style, which doesn't rely heavily on data. David Coulthard praised the young world champion, comparing him to the likes of Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, for his unique approach to racing.

The Red Bull world champion has stated that he would leave the sport if his race engineer Gianpiero quits, thus showcasing the strength of the bond they share.

Alex Albon an "unsung hero" in Max Verstappen's title fight, says Christian Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has praised Alex Albon for his role behind-the-scenes in 2021. The driver worked closely with Verstappen, often helping with simulator data before major Grand Prix events. Horner said:

“Alex is an absolutely an unsung hero of this season, the hours that he’s put in, behind the scenes, in the dark simulator room, in the bowels of the factory late on a Friday evening, supporting the race drivers, assisting them, he’s done an unbelievable job.”

Albon was also instrumental in helping rookie driver Yuki Tsunoda get up to speed in the highly competitive world of F1. The young Japanese driver made his debut for Red Bull sister team AlphaTauri in 2021 and despite getting off to a shaky start, showed serious potential towards the end of the season. Christian Horner praised Albon for his mentoring abilities, despite him being only 25-years-old. He said:

“He’s also acted as a driver coach in the second half of the season to Yuki [Tsunoda], who’s made real progress, and we’ll be sad to see Alex go but we’re delighted he’s got a seat in Formula 1 next year and we’ll be rooting for him next season.”

Max Verstappen is all set to return with Red Bull in 2022 and will star in car#1 instead of #33 as the defending world champion. Alex Albon, on the other hand, makes his return to the grid by replacing George Russell at Williams.

