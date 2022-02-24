"We know how to fix it" - Alfa Romeo driver on issues that plagued the team's run on Day 1 of 2022 F1 practice

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas believes the team has a fair idea about how to progress after a difficult first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona.

The Swiss team had the fewest laps of any team on the first day, with Bottas completing 23 and reserve driver Robert Kubica a mere nine laps in the new C42.

Despite what many would see as a lost day, the former Mercedes driver feels Alfa Romeo can turn it around quickly. In a conversation with the media after the session, Bottas said:

“Yes, we did have some issues, and unfortunately the issues we had were pretty costly with time. Some issues with reliability, some mechanical things. But we understand it luckily completely, and we know how to fix it, we just didn't have enough time during the day to fix it properly.”

The 32-year-old went on to add, saying:

“For sure today was compromised, I mean we lacked quite a bit of mileage, but at least we got some running, and some kind of idea how to how to progress for tomorrow. We just hope that we can get good two days here in Barcelona after this.”

Valtteri Bottas believes he can be in the points consistently with Alfa Romeo in 2022

Valtteri Bottas feels he can challenge for regular points finishes in the upcoming 2022 season with Alfa Romeo. The 10-time Grand Prix winner believes the new regulatory changes in F1 could help the team become competitive again.

During an interview with gpfans.com, Bottas said:

“I feel like that’s the beauty of these new regulations, and the budget cap, and everything, that I feel like anything is possible. I definitely feel like Alfa Romeo, it should be higher up than it is now, at least from what I’ve seen at the factory and the people, the motivation and everything. That’s the beauty of the new regs, you just don’t know, so it’s quite hard to accept.”

The Finn could be heard trying to manage his optimism while also maintaining the realism of the situation he is in. He then went on to add, saying:

“For sure, I’m realistic. I don’t think we’re going to be consistently fighting for the wins next year, like [we did] with Mercedes, but consistently being in the points in the first year with the team, I think that is possible. There are so many variables and so many things that will eventually affect how it’s going to be.”

Meanwhile, the Hinwil-based outfit tested under a camouflaged livery to try and conceal as much of their design as they could before the first race of the season.

