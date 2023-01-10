All about Andretti Global's F1 entry bid with General Motors and Cadillac: Entry timeline, engines, bases, and more

Andretti is set to make their entry into the F1 competition as soon as possible. Backed by General Motors, Michael Andretti will start the team's journey in the sport with Cadillac.

With the team's expectation of being an 'all-American' setup, they will not be the only ones on the grid to do so since Haas will pose a challenge to them and they could go down in a battle to be the best American F1 team.

Michael Andretti has always looked forward to putting up his squad in the Formula 1 grid. His father, Mario Andretti, was a former Formula 1 world champion in 1978, which adds to it.

Andretti Motorsport is currently competing in IndyCar, an American Motorsport series. With that, they are hoping to bring in an American lineup for themselves.

In a statement to the media, Andretti hinted at Colton Herta's potential entry into the sport through them since he couldn't do it earlier because of his Super License.

"I think you all know who is leading the pack on that one. Colton (Herta), we have under contract right now in IndyCar. We want to make this an all-American effort to make sure we have an American driver in the seat."

All you need to know about Andretti's entry into F1

There have been a lot of questions floating over the internet relating to Andretti's entry into the sport, so here are some of the answers to the same.

When is Andretti expected to enter the sport?

The team is hoping to enter Formula 1 as early as the 2024 season, however, with the FIA's announcement about letting new teams into the sport, it has been cleared that it will not be possible anytime before the new engine regulations of the sport come into action, which is 2026.

They could enter as an 11th team on the F1 grid after Andretti revealed that Mohammed Bin Sulayem, the president of the FIA, was looking forward to it.

What would be the power units used by the team?

Andretti Motorsport runs on Honda-powered engines in IndyCar and since the manufacturer is looking for a potential return to Formula 1 with the 2026 engine regulations, a possible tie-up might be possible. Mark Reuss told RacingNews365.com:

"Obviously we do have a large partnership with Honda with EVs, and we also compete against Honda in series like IndyCar (through the Chevrolet brand)."

Where will the team's headquarters be based?

The team will be an 'all-American,' so their HQ will be based in Fishers in the state of Indiana.

With two American teams on the grid, the popularity of the sport in the North American region will increase further, not adding the 3 F1 United States Grand Prix that will be held in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes