All of Christian Horner’s evidence files have been leaked to F1 TPs, CEO, and “hundreds of journalists”, says Jenna Fryer

Within 24 hours of Red Bull GmbH dismissing the allegations against team principal Christian Horner, the plot took a new twist on the eve of the season-opening Bahrain GP.

Before the season opener on February 28, Red Bull's parent company dismissed the grievance filed against Horner, affirming that the investigation was conducted fairly, rigorously, and impartially. However, the company did not disclose further details regarding the parties involved or the nature of the allegations.

On February 29, AP Sports reporter Jenna Fryer released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that an anonymous account had distributed a Google Drive link containing evidence related to the case to Liberty Media, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, F1 team principals, and "hundreds of journalists."

Her tweet read:

"A Google drive containing all the “Christian Horner evidence” has just been emailed from an anonymous account to hundreds of journalists"

Fryer later posted the details of the evidence files, indicating that the Google Drive link contained photos of WhatsApp messages and other photos related to the case.

"Correction: In addition to journalists, it is sent to the other team principals, Liberty Media, Stefano Domenicali, and many others. The file contains photos of WhatsApp messages and other photos."

Dutch F1 media outlet De Telegraaf previously reported that it had acquired the messages, alleging that the team principal had sent sexually oriented messages regularly over a considerable period.

Jenna Fryer has refrained from disclosing the details publicly on ethical considerations, but indicated that the evidence had reached many people, and would soon become public knowledge.

Christian Horner addresses Red Bull's investigation

The Red Bull GmbH parent company released the statement clearing Christian Horner of any misconduct on the eve of the Bahrain GP. After the conclusion of the investigation, Horner has now addressed the matter, expressing his relief that the ordeal has come to an end.

"I’m just pleased that the process is over," he told Sky Sports on Thursday morning. "I obviously can’t comment about it. Here, very much the focus now is on the Grand Prix and the season ahead, and trying to defend both of our titles."

When asked if he felt it was the end of the matter, he said:

"I can’t give you any further comment but the process has been conducted and concluded."

The statement released by Red Bull suggests that the investigation was "fair, rigorous and impartial." It further states that the complainant has a right of appeal to take any legal proceedings.