"All I see is two kings": Fans react as pictures emerge of Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton meeting each other at the 2023 F1 Monaco GP

Former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel was recently spotted meeting his old friend Lewis Hamilton in the 2023 F1 Monaco GP paddock on Friday, May 26. The duo have a long history in F1, where they started off as rivals, trying to win as many world championships as possible and beating each other on track.

However, as their rivalry died down, both gradually grew closer to each other and deepen their bond of friendship.

The official Twitter account of F1 recently posted some extremely wholesome and heart-melting pictures of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel meeting and talking to each other in the paddock. The first picture is of them hugging, followed by them walking around and talking to each other.

Since the relationship between both legendary drivers is cherished by millions of fans, these pictures of them reuniting melted several hearts as they poured in their positive comments. Many of them stated that they are the kings and legends of the sport. While others simply expressed how they were missing the German driver in F1.

Even though it has only been a few months since we last saw Vettel drive in F1, his lovable personality is dearly missed in the paddock. Some fans even discussed how he could return to the sport not as a driver but in a different role.

"All I see is two kings."

"Two living legends. We miss Sebastian. Hopes he comes back to F1 in a different role."

Since Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have raced against each other for several years in the past, some fans posted old pictures of them to further crank up the wholesome factor of the Twitter post.

Lewis Hamilton lauds Sebastian Vettel after he announced his retirement

After Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from the sport in 2022, almost every single driver, including Lewis Hamilton, had nothing but positive words for him. In an interview with Channel 4, the Mercedes driver poured heaps of praise on the Aston Martin driver, saying:

"I'm really grateful and really honoured actually to have the relationship that I do with with him. A man that really generally stands by his word, full of integrity, generally just very, very kind and humble, and full of humility. But also compassion, he's one of the only drivers that stands for something. I mean, what other driver has really truly stood for something other than themselves? That's something to be really admired in human beings. We're gonna miss him."

Speaking about Vettel's potential return to F1, the Briton said:

"I mean, Hulkenberg coming back! There is this whole build up but he'll be back in one in one way, shape or form."

As of now, Sebastian Vettel himself has expressed how he misses F1 and racing in general. However, he also mentioned how he is enjoying time with his family and wants to continue to do so. However, he hinted that he has not ruled out the possibility of returning to the sport in one form or another.

