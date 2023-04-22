All you need to know about Esteban Ocon's girlfriend Elena Berri

Esteban Ocon has proven himself to be one of the best drivers in midfield, and with his ruthless racecraft, he has become Alpine's core part. Although the start to the 2023 season has been a little tough with two unexpected retirements out of the three races, his pace is still competitive enough. He managed to score four points in Saudi Arabia, the only race he finished in.

While his time on the track seems phenomenal, it appears that his personal life is going quite smoothly as well. He's currently dating Instagram personality Elena Berri. Let's find out more about her.

Elena Berri is an influencer on social media, with over 100k followers on Instagram. She is currently studying Business Management in Geneva and has also studied in Paris, France. Esteban Ocon is also French, but Berri was born in Turin, Italy.

According to Essentially Sports, Berri is multilingual and can speak English, French, and Spanish amongst other languages. Glancing at her Instagram account, it becomes quite clear that she loves to live a life of traveling and has exquisite taste in fashion.

The duo have been dating since 2018 and made it public when they appeared together at a red-carpet event in September of the same year.

They have been spotted together in the Formula 1 paddock quite a few times and at other places. They take part in various adventure sports and go vacationing in different places around the world.

Possible recovery for Esteban Ocon later in 2023?

As mentioned previously, Esteban Ocon has had a tough start to the season. While the issue was not related to his or his car's performance, it is still questionable as to what extent the French driver can recover.

Recent statements from Alpine's team's principal, Otmar Szafnauer, are encouraging in this aspect. He mentioned that the team is constantly developing, and with the month's gap in April, they will be bringing in a major upgrade to Baku and then another to Miami. He added that the team will be able to fight for fourth place in the championship.

While this is all good news for the team, Esteban Ocon will have to focus on the track to make the most out of his car. With Aston Martin's rise to the top places, it will be another hurdle for them. While Szafnauer is expecting to battle Mercedes this season, the new upgrades that will be introduced in the W14 could prevent them from doing so.

