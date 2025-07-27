“Almost gave me a heart attack”: Fans react as Max Verstappen’s Red Bull future in 2026 clears after new report

Fans online have wasted little time in airing their reactions after news emerged that Max Verstappen is set to remain with the Red Bull Racing team for the 2026 season. The Dutch driver has been in the spotlight for several reasons, with speculation about his immediate future topping the list.The four-time world champion, who has enjoyed tremendous success with the Milton Keynes-based outfit, has seen his future become a major talking point, particularly given Red Bull's recent dip in form. Verstappen has been heavily linked with several teams, most notably Mercedes, with team principal Toto Wolff confirming that talks had been held with the 27-year-old's camp.However, following the conclusion of the recent Belgian Grand Prix, Dutch journalist Erik van Haren of De Telegraaf confirmed that Max Verstappen is set to continue with Red Bull. He reported that Verstappen will not trigger his mid-season exit clause and is also expected to remain with the team for the 2026 season.With the news surfacing, fans online have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to weigh in with their reactions. One fan, reacting to the update, commented:“Almost gave me a heart attack.”A second fan added:“Yes, he will continue! He is a Red Bull giant!”Another, highlighting Red Bull’s commitment to keeping Verstappen, wrote:“Red Bull would literally pay anything to keep this dude in their uniform. He is Red Bull F1.”However, not all fans were pleased with the development. Some wasted no time in expressing their disappointment:A fan commented:“Today couldn't be worse. He killed his F1 career with this.”Another posted:“Get ready for fighting for P5 in 2026.”The news of Verstappen’s decision appears to have come as a relief to several drivers who may have been affected by the potential domino effect of his departure from Red Bull Racing. One such driver is George Russell, whose future at Mercedes had been clouded in uncertainty amid the reported talks involving the reigning world champion.Max Verstappen reacts after the Belgian Grand Prix raceAmid the news of his future with the Red Bull Racing team, Max Verstappen has reacted to his outing at the Belgian Grand Prix. The 27-year-old finished P4 and later took to social media to share his thoughts on the weather-affected race.Verstappen qualified and finished in fourth place, after spending a large part of the race staring at the gearbox of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. The Dutch driver, following the conclusion of the event, took to his X account to detail his thoughts.“Spa is always special 🙌 Thank you all for your incredible support around the track this weekend 🟠,” he wrote.While Max Verstappen might have failed to clinch victory at the Belgian Grand Prix event, the Dutch driver left the Spa-Francorchamps circuit after claiming victory in the Sprint race. His win in the 15-lap race sees his tally for Sprint race wins increase to 12.