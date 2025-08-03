“Almost to the point of crying”: Max Verstappen looks back on his 2021 triumph ahead of Hungarian GP

The reigning F1 world champion, Max Verstappen, has taken the time to look back on his maiden title triumph in 2021. In line with this, he has admitted that during the post-race celebrations, a point came where he was almost 'crying.'In 2021, Max Verstappen was in a cutthroat fight for the drivers' world championship against Lewis Hamilton. The duo was equal on points going into the last race of the season, the Abu Dhabi GP, and by the end of it, Verstappen was able to come out as the victor.Lewis Hamilton was in control of the race; however, a late safety car courtesy of a crash for then-Williams driver Nicholas Latifi (lap 54 of 58) opened the door for Verstappen to cash in.The Dutchman dove into the pits for a fresh pair of soft tires, and this, alongside the decisions taken by the race control, set up a one-lap fight between Hamilton and Verstappen for the 2021 F1 championship.The 27-year-old got the better of the Brit (overtake) and amassed his maiden world championship. In line with this moment, he has said the following ahead of the upcoming 2025 Hungarian GP:&quot;The emotions in Abu Dhabi 2021, I don’t think I’ll ever feel those again. In the racing world atleast. That was almost to the point of crying with people. It was just such a tough season for everyone, everyone always had to give 100%, and when you of course win it at the end of the season, the partying afterwards of course with the whole team the entire night.. those are memories you’ll never forget.&quot;The call to set up a one-lap fight by race control back then led to major controversy within F1.Max Verstappen on Red Bull's 'biggest problem' at the HungaroringMax Verstappen has not looked at ease within the cockpit of the RB21 at the 2025 Hungarian GP. Qualifying was a shocker, where he was only able to manage a P8 starting position for the upcoming race.In line with this, via a post-session interview, the 27-year-old shed light on his challenger's 'biggest problem' at the Hungaroring.&quot;This weekend, already from lap one, it just felt off. We threw the car around a lot, nothing really gave a direction. That is the biggest problem. Normally, when you change a lot on the side of it, it will always give you positives or negatives. Now, nothing works. It's like going around in circles. Nothing gives you any kind of idea of what to do.&quot; (Via Motorsport)Max Verstappen has won four consecutive drivers' world championships since winning his maiden title in 2021. However, looking at how things have panned out in 2025, it looks unlikely that he would be able to add a fifth this year.