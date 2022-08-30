"Alonso is the actual idiot"- Fans slam Fernando Alonso for calling Lewis Hamilton an 'idiot' at 2022 F1 Belgian GP

Fernando Alonso was slammed by fans for calling Lewis Hamilton an 'idiot' during the 2022 F1 Belgian GP. The Alpine driver had a coming-together with Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap when the Mercedes driver moved into Alonso through Les Combes.

After the collision, Fernando Alonso continued in the race and Lewis Hamilton retired. The Spaniard was, however, still fuming and shouted on the radio:

"What an idiot! He closed the door from the outside... I mean, we had a mega start but this guy only knows how to drive starting first."

Fans did not take kindly to the words used by Fernando Alonso for Lewis Hamilton. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

"S*** you, Alonso. You’ve been a tosser ever since you were at McLaren"

amandalorian @skybluemandylou @natesaundersF1 Screw you, Alonso. You’ve been a tosser ever since you were at McLaren @natesaundersF1 Screw you, Alonso. You’ve been a tosser ever since you were at McLaren

"Alonso is the actual idiot for even saying this."

. @CheyanneBabeey Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1



#F1 #BelgianGP Alonso calls Hamilton an "idiot" and adds: "We had a mega start ... This guy only knows how to drive and start in first" Alonso calls Hamilton an "idiot" and adds: "We had a mega start ... This guy only knows how to drive and start in first"#F1 #BelgianGP Alonso is the actual idiot for even saying this. twitter.com/ChrisMedlandF1… Alonso is the actual idiot for even saying this. twitter.com/ChrisMedlandF1…

"Stupid comment, was in the moment so sure Alonso doesn’t actually believe it but plenty of idiots do."

Archie @Amtj2003 ESPN F1 @ESPNF1 Fernando wasn't happy with Lewis 🤐 Fernando wasn't happy with Lewis 🤐 https://t.co/n0vIZW93FG Stupid comment, was in the moment so sure Alonso doesn’t actually believe it but plenty of idiots do. twitter.com/ESPNF1/status/… Stupid comment, was in the moment so sure Alonso doesn’t actually believe it but plenty of idiots do. twitter.com/ESPNF1/status/…

"lmao Alonso calling 7 time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton an idiot is too funny for me."

ambi @ambidere lmao Alonso calling 7 time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton an idiot is too funny for me. lmao Alonso calling 7 time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton an idiot is too funny for me.

"Alonso didn’t even attempt to make that corner. His main aim was to ensure that Lewis would not come out ahead. Man is bitter as a truck load of lemons."

Late Brakers @LateBrakers Alonso didn’t even attempt to make that corner. His main aim was to ensure that Lewis would not come out ahead. Man is bitter as a truck load of lemons. Alonso didn’t even attempt to make that corner. His main aim was to ensure that Lewis would not come out ahead. Man is bitter as a truck load of lemons.

"Guess alonso is forever a bitter pilot"

äbdöu @abdoumadridist @mundodeportivo Guess alonso is forever a bitter pilot @mundodeportivo Guess alonso is forever a bitter pilot

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso react to the incident after the race

After the race, both Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso shared their views on the incident. Lewis Hamilton called it unfortunate but admitted he was at fault. He said:

"It's unfortunate. I mean, it's motor racing, I gave it everything. I tried to overtake on the outside into Turn 5. I just didn't leave quite enough space and I paid the price for it. It wasn't intentional, it just happened."

When questioned about Fernando Alonso's rant on the team radio, Hamilton said:

"I don't really have a response to it. I know that's how things feel in the heat the moment. It's nice to know how he feels about me in a way, better that it's out in the open, how he feels. Like I said, it wasn't intentional and I take responsibility for it. That's what adults do."

The adrenaline died down after the race for Alonso and he was more forgiving about the incident. He said:

"He now saw the incident and he takes responsibility, which is obviously very nice from him. It was a Lap 1 incident, nothing really more to say there or the stewards. They didn't say anything because these things happen in that corner. It happened in the past, also, I remember with Nico Rosberg, the same thing. So it's a tricky corner. I was frustrated in that moment, for sure."

