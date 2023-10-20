“Alonso knowing Taylor Swift supports his previous team”: F1 fans react to Esteban Ocon wearing Travis Kelce jersey ahead of media duties

Ahead of the United States Grand Prix in Austin, F1 driver Esteban Ocon made headlines by donning a jersey of NFL star Travis Kelce.

This fashion choice was in celebration of Kelce's recent investment in the Alpine Formula One team, part of a monumental $210 million investment alongside football luminaries Trent Alexander-Arnold and Juan Mata, as well as boxing champ Anthony Joshua.

However, what really ignited the social media buzz were the pictures of Ocon sporting the NFL tight end's jacket. Fans took to social media, voicing their opinions on Esteban Ocon's choice of clothing.

Drawing attention to Kelce's romantic ties with pop sensation Taylor Swift and the rumors linking the singer to Fernando Alonso earlier in the year, a fan quipped,

"Alonso knowing Taylor Swift supports his previous team," accompanied by a GIF.

One user also suggested that Ocon's wardrobe choice may have been a subtle jab at Alonso.

"Low key also a dig at Alonso 👀," wrote the fan.

While the Kelce-Alpine partnership undoubtedly marks a significant milestone in the world of sports collaborations, some critics couldn't help but question Alpine's motives. One user remarked:

"Alpine are this desperate for media attention. Yikes."

Here are some more fan reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

Esteban Ocon assists Alpine in A110 development at Nürburgring

The French driver recently took a stint at the iconic Nürburgring, where he assisted in the development of Alpine's upcoming hardcore version of the A110 sports car.

Ocon joined forces with Laurent Hugron, an experienced test driver for Renault and Alpine. It seemed like the pair fine-tuned the forthcoming A110 variant together.

As reported by Motor Authority, the Frenchman recorded a laptime of 7:18.77 seconds at the Nürburgring, tuning up the excitement levels for the gearheads who await the launch of Alpine's A110 RS model.

Esteban Ocon testing out the Alpine A110 RS

With one podium finish this season, the former Renault driver has shown flashes of brilliance on the track. Esteban Ocon is currently positioned at the 12th spot in the F1 standings behind teammate Pierre Gasly.

His recent 7th place finish at the Lusail Circuit in Doha during the Qatar Grand Prix ended up being one of the better races for the French driver in the 2023 season.

As the F1 season comes to a close, Esteban Ocon would be aiming to harness this momentum heading into the US Grand Prix in Austin. He would have aspirations of making his case for a top-half finish in the standings at the end of the season.