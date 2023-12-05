"Alonso's reaction was priceless": Fans react to 2-year anniversary of Max Verstappen's failed qualifying lap at 2021 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

F1 fans reacted following Fernando Alonso's reaction to Max Verstappen's failed qualifying lap at the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP.

The Red Bull driver almost delivered one of the most iconic qualifying laps in the sport's history at the 2021 Saudi Arabian while hunting down rival Lewis Hamilton's pole position lap.

The Dutch driver showcased some scintillating driving while chasing down the time and was even up two and a half tenths from Hamilton heading into the final corner, where he eventually locked up and crashed into the wall.

Expand Tweet

While celebrating the second anniversary of the lap that never was, F1 fans reacted, with one fan pointing out Alonso's priceless reaction where he could not believe how close Max Verstappen got to the wall on several occasions::

"Alonso's reaction was priceless"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Max Verstappen gives his take on his 2021 Saudi Arabian GP lap

After the qualifying session, Max Verstappen said that he felt "terrible" after missing out on the pole position to his rival Lewis Hamilton.

Speaking with Sky Sports, he said:

"It's of course terrible. It's extremely disappointing... I thought in the last corner there was still a bit to gain. In this fight, you want to start first. "I knew that I was at the time second behind Lewis. Arriving at the first corner I was three-tenths under my lap time.

"But then of course I still wanted to do a good last corner. I thought I braked at a similar point and I just got a lock up. I still tried to rescue the lap but I hit the wall and really quickly broke the rear."

Red Bull team principal Christain Horner added that it was "brutal" to miss out on "the lap of the year":

“That was looking like the lap of the year, to be honest, it was a great shame. We are on the back foot here and that was pulling something very special out of the bag.

"He just grabbed the front into the last corner there, and tried to keep the momentum – you could see on his dash he was 0.4 seconds up going into the corner and unfortunately he had run out of the road. Pretty brutal, but let’s hope the gearbox isn’t damaged and it’s not a gearbox penalty as that would be especially brutal.