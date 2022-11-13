"Alpain" goes F1 Twitterverse as Esteban Ocon's car rises up in flames

The 2022 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint went from bad to worse for Alpine as Esteban Ocon's car caught fire after the sprint race ended.

In a sprint race that saw the two Alpine drivers colliding and having a compromised race, things got even worse for Esteban Ocon as his car caught fire after the sprint race came to an end. Ocon finished the sprint race in P18 after his car was damaged on the first lap due to a collision with teammate Fernando Alonso.

The Twitterverse saw the fun side of it as Ocon's car catching fire was a source of some hilarious reactions from fans. Here are a few of them:

Esteban Ocon clarified that he did not see Fernando Alonso on his way through Turn 4 and said that the team needed to work together to score good points. He said:

"We were in a good position, we are now at the back with a lot of work to do tomorrow. So it’s going to be important to work together tomorrow to come back through the field. We’ve done that a thousand times in the last two years."

Ocon continued:

"It is unfortunate what happened on lap one, I was trying to attack the McLaren, took my line into four and Fernando came out of nowhere from the outside, so we touched and from there on, my race was pretty much over."

Alpine disappointed with both Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer was extremely disappointed with both Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso and made it known to the media. He said:

"We are extremely disappointed with today’s Sprint result, which has put us in a worse position on the grid for tomorrow’s main race. We are in a very tight and competitive championship fight for fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship; an objective for which over 1,000 staff are tirelessly working and striving towards."

He added:

"Frankly, both Esteban and Fernando must do a better job to compliment the fantastic efforts of everyone in the team by avoiding on-track incidents and compromising the entire team’s performance. Today, both drivers have let the team down."

"I expect more from them tomorrow where we must do everything we can to recover some points from the weekend for the Championship. We aim to ensure we go to Abu Dhabi next weekend in a position where we can reach our season goals."

It will be interesting to see how both Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso bounce back at the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP main race.

