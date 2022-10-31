AlphaTauri chief expects 'successful season' in 2023 after signing Nyck de Vries

AlphaTauri chief Franz Tost recently claimed that 2023 might prove to be a successful season for the team. The Italian outfit signed the very experienced Nyck de Vries for next year and decided to continue with Yuki Tsunoda in 2023, his third consecutive year in F1.

While speaking at Saturday's press conference, Tost answered a question surrounding Helmut Marko's claims of de Vries becoming a team leader. He said:

"This we'll see. Yuki has more Formula 1 experience. Nyck is a little bit older, has more race experience. He won many races and championships. I think the most important part is that we provide the drivers with a competitive car. And then it's easy for both of them to set up the car and to perform well. Who from these two drivers will be the faster? This we will see? I don't know yet. I’m looking forward, because both of the drivers have a lot of potential. Both of the drivers are fast. And I think that we should have a successful season. "

Reflecting on the young Japanese driver's performance this season, the AlphaTauri boss complemented Tsunoda, saying:

"A driver always needs a good result of course. I must say that Yuki did really good races in the past. And he was always close to some points, but because of various reasons he couldn't score them. And fortunately, in Austin, he got everything together with the team that he could score this point. He also did a very good job yesterday in the free practice and I expect good performance from him here in Mexico."

Tsunoda will partner de Vries at AlphaTauri next year after Pierre Gasly struck a multi-year deal with Alpine.

Dutch driver claims AlphaTauri bound Nyck de Vries is an amazing signing for Red Bull

Dutch driver Tom Coronel has hailed Red Bull chief Helmut Marko's genius after the Austrian managed to get de Vries for sister team AlphaTauri. The 27-year-old was not exactly at the top of the team's list when an astonishing debut secured him a seat at the Scuderia.

Coronel, while speaking to Motorsport, claimed:

"I think this is a masterstroke from Red Bull. You should think carefully. You are now Doctor Helmut Marko and you think 'Ooh, Williams would like him' and 'Ooh, he's going to test at Alpine.' Mercedes also knows with all those customer teams also what he can do, so boom, I have to capture this guy right now."

De Vries comes with a lot of experience in the Formula series. The driver has been successful in other series' and has gained massive knowledge working with Mercedes and its customer teams. The Dutchman was even a reserve and test driver for the mother outfit.

His chart at AlphaTauri will be hawk-eyed by Marko and co. as de Vries might claim a top seat at Red Bull in a few years.

