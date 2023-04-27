Nyck de Vries has expressed his support for the new sprint race format the FIA have decided to implement in Formula 1 this season, starting with the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

So far, sprint races have followed a format where qualifying determines the grid for the sprint race, the results of which set the grid for Sunday’s main race. Going ahead, though, there will be two qualifying sessions.

The first qualifying session will continue to take place on Friday, and the results of that will determine the grid for Sunday's race. A second, shorter qualifying session (called the sprint shootout) will take place on Saturday morning, in place of Free Practice 2, which will set the grid for the sprint race.

AlphaTauri driver Nyck de Vries is looking forward to the changed format, as he prefers to have an 'extra race' over three 'excessive' free practice sessions. In an interview with De Telegraaf, he said:

“That is no different in a normal race, if you are driving thirteenth at a certain point or something like that. This is, of course, the whole discussion. How much does it add, or are any consequences greater? Purely as a driver, I think: I drive an extra race, do an extra start and that is ultimately the most fun thing to do.”

He added:

“I'm looking forward to it, and I'm in favour of the concept, to make it part of the season at least a few times a year. During a normal weekend, I think three free practice sessions are a bit excessive anyway; two seems more than enough to me.”

Nyck de Vries looking forward to debut sprint race in Formula 1

AlphaTauri driver Nyck de Vries is looking forward to the Azerbaijan GP, which will be his maiden sprint race in Formula 1.

Despite being an F1 rookie, the Dutchman knows the Baku City Circuit well from his Formula 2 days, where he has achieved three second-place finishes. That has kept him cautiously optimistic ahead of the race.

He said (via gpblog):

"Baku will be my very first Sprint weekend, and that will be particularly challenging with just one hour of free practice before qualifying. I’ve been to the track before, with three second-place finishes in Formula 2."

He added:

"The track is quite unique in the sense that, usually on street tracks, overtaking is very challenging, but the extremely long straight produces opportunities, which is why the races at Baku have often been quite eventful, so, hopefully, things will go our way, and we’ll have something to cheer about come the end of it."

Nyck de Vries is yet to score points this season and is rock-bottom in the 2023 drivers' championship.

Poll : 0 votes