AlphaTauri edges Aston Martin and Ferrari to release 2023 F1 car, reveals launch date

AlphaTauri recently announced the launch date for their new car for the 2023 F1 season. After Ferrari and Aston Martin, Red Bull's second team will have finally announced the launch date for their AT04. They will be heading into next season with Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsunoda as their drivers.

AlphaTauri's official Twitter handle posted a stunning picture of their new car standing on a bridge in New York City, hidden with a cover. The launch date of the car will be February 11, 2023. As of now, AlphaTauri will be the first team to unveil its new 2023 challenger.

The Italian outfit struggled quite a lot during the 2022 F1 season as both Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda were unable to fight in midfield. The team ended up ninth in the constructors' standings, which is their worst finish since they changed their name and brand from Toro Rosso.

However, the team have signed a brand new driver, Nyck de Vries. They can start fresh and pull themselves back in the fight for a good midfield finish. After years of being connected to the Mercedes family, de Vries finally got a seat in the F1 paddock.

Red Bull advisor speaks about AlphaTauri's poor performance in the 2022 F1 season

It is no secret that AlphaTauri had one of the worst seasons in 2022 as the team finished second-last in the constructors' championship. On several occasions, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda have reported on how Red Bull's second team was struggling in the aerodynamics department. After the season ended, there was a huge question mark on how Red Bull would react to the performance dip.

Helmut Marko recently explained his discussion with Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull's new boss, regarding the Faenza-based team. Speaking to the Austrian publication Kleine Zeitung, he said:

"It was not the first time we spoke, but it was the first conversation about the future and how we want to approach it. We have the same base in mind and he has again learned a lot about the team. We are analyzing everything and we will see how to chart the course for the future. There is always something to do."

He added:

"We live by the motto: 'To stand still is to go backwards'. Continuity is certainly a very important ingredient for success, even if AlphaTauri's performance this year was not satisfactory."

Red Bull's second team's performance was not acceptable. Hence, the heads of both teams are looking into the matter and trying to improve as much as possible.

AlphaTauri is essentially a testing ground for Red Bull, where junior drivers from the Red Bull family can join F1 and prove their worth and talent. Hence, the Italian team is here to stay.

