AlphaTauri F1 will partially shift to England according to Helmut Marko

Red Bull taskmaster Helmut Marko has revealed that a few parts of the AlphaTauri team's operations will move to England. Since the Italian team is still heavily connected to Red Bull, many of its decisions are governed by seniors at the Austrian-British team.

Speaking to f1-insider.com, Dr. Marko stated that Red Bull Racing is not happy with the dip in AlphaTauri's performance. The team is currently dead last in the constructors' championship with only two points.

While talking about the future, Marko explained how the team's collaboration with Red Bull will increase. Hence, to use their resources more efficiently, some of the departments will be shifted to England, where the reigning world champions are located. He said:

“We are not happy with AlphaTauri's current performance and neither are they. For the future, an expansion of the collaboration with Red Bull Racing is foreseen. Of course, this will take place in compliance with the regulations. But we want to be able to use more resources efficiently. It is expected that some parts of the team will be transferred to England, for example.”

Milton Keynes is the home of Red Bull Racing. They are also working on their new power unit for 2026 in the factories located there. It is hoped that the move will lead to an improved performance by AlphaTauri.

Yuki Tsunoda unsure about AlphaTauri's performance in the 2023 F1 Austrian GP

Yuki Tsunoda recently spoke about the upcoming 2023 F1 Austrian GP and how his team is going to tackle the race weekend. Since it has a sprint format, Tsunoda explained how the team will be aiming to finish in the top 10 to get some points on Saturday.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, he said:

"It's hard, because we need a good qualifying, and because we have Sprint qualifying, the top eight [positions] will count [for points in the Sprint race] and we'll have to be around P9 at least in Sprint qualifying to score points."

He added:

"In the race, I think it's going to be a little bit difficult to overtake there as well, so I wouldn't expect too much. We definitely need a good car there, and I don't know if our car will suit well there, to be honest. But we still have [some] updates, so why not? You never know what's going to happen."

Yuki Tsunoda has been unlucky in a few races, narrowly missing out on the points. He will be determined to finish in the points at the Red Bull Ring.

