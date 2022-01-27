AlphaTauri to launch 2022 challenger on Valentine's Day

AlphaTauri has announced the launch date of their 2022 F1 challenger on their social media. The Faenza-based team picked a Valentine’s Day launch, scheduled for February 14, to unveil their new car, named the AT03.

The AT03 will be the first car by the Faenza team with a Red Bull Powertrains engine since Honda’s departure at the end of the 2021 season. The junior team, owned by the energy drinks company, is set to unveil its challenger along with its drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly at a virtual event. Fans can register on the team website to view the entire launch.

While AlphaTauri’s AT03 is set to break cover in the early half of February, sister team Red Bull F1 are yet to announce the date of their 2022 F1 challenger. Along with the Milton Keynes-based team, Alfa Romeo, Haas and Williams are yet to announce the launch dates for their 2022 cars.

AlphaTauri confirm their private test at Imola

The outfit from Faenza recently dropped a teaser of their private test at the Imola circuit, which is located less than five miles away from their factory. Posting a picture of Pierre Gasly driving the old AT-01 (2019) car around Imola, the team confirmed their in-house test before the launch of the new AT-03.

Similarly, Ferrari has also confirmed their four-day private test at Fiorano using their SF71H from the 2018 season. The Maranello squad announced that they will be conducting their own test program where drivers Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Robert Schwartzman will rack up mileage at their circuit in Fiorano. There is still no confirmation, however, if Mercedes or Red Bull F1 will conduct their own private tests anytime before their car launches or pre-season testing.

