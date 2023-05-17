AlphaTauri release team message following flooding in the city of Faenza

AlphaTauri released a team statement amid the heavy flooding in the city of Faenza, in the Emilia Romagna region, which has also led to the cancellation of the Formula 1 Grand Prix that was to be held this weekend.

The area is under red alert because of the extreme weather conditions, and although the Formula 1 paddock at the Imola track was seen filled with water, AlphaTauri's statement revealed that the personnel is safe.

The statement read:

"Scuderia AlphaTauri is very concerned about events unfolding over the past hours in Faenza and indeed in the whole Emila-Romagna area, with flooding and heavy rain causing considerable damage. The team’s factory is currently unaffected and everything is being done to ensure the safety of our employees and their families."

"Our sympathies go out to all those affected and we continue to monitor the situation, to see what can be done to help those in need as we await further developments," it added.

It has been reported that at least two people have lost their lives in the area because of the flooding. It has affected the entire area in a negative way, and the cancellation of the Grand Prix has been labelled a good decision by the drivers and teams.

It is a hard time that the residents of Faenza and Imola are facing, and the F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali also called it a 'tragedy' in one of the statements he shared. Teams shared their prayers for the people facing the calamity.

The cancellation of the Emilia Romagna GP marks the second race on the 24-race calendar after the Chinese GP was cancelled before the season even started.

Is AlphaTauri rushing with Nyck de Vries?

AlphaTauri signed former Formula E and Formula 2 world champion, Nyck de Vries this season after his impressive performance as a reserve driver for Williams last year in Monza. Based on that single race's performance, Red Bull decided to give him a seat at AlphaTauri, since Pierre Gasly was moving to Alpine.

However, things haven't quite gone his way this season. After the first five races, he remains to be one of the only two drivers who are yet to score a point this season, and his racing style isn't helping.

It has been speculated that Red Bull advisor, Dr Helmut Marko has given him a time limit of five races to prove his worth, otherwise, he would be replaced. RBR is known for replacing drivers mid-season, but it could be a little difficult for him given the fact that it is only his first season in the sport.

